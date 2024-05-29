CoD Black Ops 6 all editions leaked

All editions of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 have reportedly been found in the Warzone and MW3 Season 4 files. Popular CoD dataminer Earthbound has unearthed hidden data from the game files and found that the upcoming game will have three different editions. The dataminer has also found the cover images for each edition. From the leaked Vault Edition cover image, we might have our first look at Black Ops 6 Zombies.

If you want to learn more about the leak, read below.

All leaked CoD Black Ops 6 editions

As per the datamined images, there will be three different editions in Black Ops 6. While there were several leaks about Black Ops 6 coming to last-gen consoles, the datamined image of the cross-gen version confirms that the leaks are true. This means Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be available on PS5 and Xbox One alongside other platforms.

Trending

Here are the three editions:

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Standard Edition

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault Edition

Expand Tweet

The leaked image of the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition also features a zombie and three operators possibly curated for the same mode. The dataminer has also revealed three different skins for Frank Woods, with one of them being a zombie version of the character.

Activision is yet to disclose the Black Ops 6 editions and their prices. However, the Black Ops 6 preorder details were recently leaked via a GameStop preorder screen, and the Standard Edition of the game might have the same price tag as the last couple of titles. Based on that, here are the expected prices for all the editions of Black Ops 6:

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Standard Edition - $69.99

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Cross - Gen Bundle - $69.99

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $99.99

That covers everything you need to know about the leaked editions of Black Ops 6.

Check out our other Black Ops 6 related articles: