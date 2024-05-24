Black Ops 6 pre-order price details leaked; expected to release on last-gen consoles

It seems likely that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will ship on last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles too, according to a latest discovery made on Reddit regarding the game's pre-order price details. While PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have been present for nearly four years, publisher Activision is still expected to offer its next FPS premium on older gaming devices as well.

Note: There's been no official confirmation so far regarding Call of Duty 2024's pre-order details or its launch on last-gen consoles.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 expected to launch on last-gen consoles according to GameStop pre-order price details

Several curious players recently spotted a crucial detail on GameStop's online page. Redditor u/Oufp4 shared a snippet from the website showcasing what appears to be the pre-order information for Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Based on the Reddit post above, it appears GameStop has confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be released on last-gen PlayStation 4 consoles, alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X. For those who want a better look at Black Ops 6 pre-order details, here's a small list with prices for different versions, as shown in the image:

PS5 - $69.99

PS4 - $69.99

Xbox Series X - $69.99

Surprisingly, there's no mention regarding the Xbox One for the upcoming Call of Duty game. But it is likely to be available soon considering there's already one for PS4.

Whenever a new CoD game has been released for last-gen devices in recent years, it's been made available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Many consumers still own older devices and haven't adopted to PS5 or Xbox Series X in large numbers. That could be why Activision may want to push the latest title for the previous generation of consoles.

CoD 2024 is expected to be released later this year on October 25 (Image via Activision)

It will be interesting to see when GameStop will update its pre-order page as shown in the Reddit post.

However, players should take everything with a grain of salt considering Activision has yet to fully reveal the details regarding purchase options for Call of Duty Black Ops 6. The publisher will unveil the new premium title next month during Microsoft's Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024.

