CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 pre-order details leaked: Woods Operator bonus, Zombies early access, Multiplayer beta, and more

Several new rumors and astonishing leaks have revealed exciting details on CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 pre-order content. Players are expected to get an iconic character as a bonus Operator alongside the Zombies early access, weeks ahead of an official launch of Treyarch's next Call of Duty premium. Moreover, there are many other perks fans may receive upon pre-ordering CoD 2024.

This article will reveal all the key details compiled from recent insider leaks for CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 pre-order, zombies early access, and bonus Operator, among other highlights.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an actual confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 pre-order content featuring Woods Operator, Multiplayer beta, and Zombies reportedly revealed

A reliable insider @realityuk_ on X had recently claimed that Frank Woods from Black Ops Cold War will return in CoD 2024 Black Ops 6.

They also mentioned that Woods will be available as a pre-order bonus, implying that players can access Woods Operator in MW3 in MW3 Season 4. This information is based on leaked datamined files for MW3 Season 3 Reloaded updated that features Woods' name.

Another trusted insider, known as @Vondyispog, previously revealed an expected schedule for CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 early access concerning the game's pre-order plans.

Based on @Vondyispog's leak, it can be assumed that CoD 2024 early access will offer Zombies mode and Campaign mode in advance to those who pre-order the new Black Ops title. While early access for the Campaign is rumored to begin in late September 2024, the Zombies experience is expected to be made available in early October.

Furthermore, the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer beta is rumored to begin in early September. The Multiplayer experience will likely be revealed in early August 2024.

CoD 2024 is rumored to release in late October (Image via Activision)

Speaking more of CoD 2024 zombies content, players who pre-order the game will get early access to one round-based Zombies map. Based on leaked reports so far, there are a total of two round-based Zombies maps planned for launch.

As of now, everything should be taken with a grain of salt since Activision will only officially announce CoD 2024 in next month's Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024.

Treyarchs's next major premium FPS installment is currently expected to launch on October 25, 2024.

