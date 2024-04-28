CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War early access leaked: Pre-order details, round-based zombies, and more

Recent rumors and leaks have reportedly revealed key details on the CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War early access zombie mode. While Treyarch hasn't dropped an official update yet, the leaked updates suggest fans may witness Black Ops Gulf War zombies in advance this year thanks to early access content reportedly being considered by Activision.

This article will mention recent details compiled so far based on different rumors and leaks from insiders on CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War early access content, mainly for the zombies mode.

Note: Players are advised to take all the leaks, rumors, and speculations with a grain of salt until an official announcement from the developer.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War early access content for zombies reportedly revealed

A few weeks ago, trusted insider X user @Vondyispog shared a post leaking an expected schedule leading up to the release of CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War. As of now, it's rumored to launch on October 25, 2024.

Interestingly, the scooper also mentioned details of Black Ops Gulf War early access for the zombies mode. It looks like Activision will offer players exclusive early access to CoD 2024 zombies weeks ahead of release, according to the leaked schedule.

Black Ops Gulf War early access is rumored to offer extended experience to CoD 2024 zombies (Image via Activision)

Based on the current rumor, the Black Ops Gulf War zombies might be revealed in mid-August 2024. Moreover, early access for CoD 2024 Zombies is expected to begin in early October 2024.

CoD 2024 is also rumored to bring back round-based zombie maps, according to another insider speculation from last year.

Coming to pre-order details for Black Ops Gulf War zombies, players will reportedly get early access to a round-based zombies map, which is rumored to be based on a city and could be available as pre-order content.

There's another map as well, speculated to be based on some kind of prison area. In total, there are two round-based maps expected to be introduced at launch on October 25, 2024.

Fans should note that the aforementioned intel is purely based on rumors and leaks, which is why all of it must be taken with a grain of salt as of now.

