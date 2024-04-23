Warzone Mobile will reportedly introduce a zombies mode to integrate with CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War

Warzone Mobile will soon get a zombie mode that will integrate with CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War, according to a reliable scooper on social media. While there's been no official update on Treyarch's new title, leaks and rumors have continued to pop up online ahead of its reveal. But the latest one claiming its integration with Warzone Mobile might raise a lot of eyebrows in the CoD community.

This article will deep-dive into the latest rumor regarding Warzone Mobile getting a zombie mode for the CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

Warzone Mobile zombies mode will integrate with CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War, it's claimed

Reliable insider @Crashfty recently shared a post on social media platform X claiming that CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will integrate with the newly released Warzone Mobile owing to a zombie mode for the latter. Yes, a zombie mode is planned for Warzone Mobile moving forward, according to the scooper.

What's interesting to note is that Warzone Mobile hasn't received positive feedback from a large section of the community. In fact, the game has gone through immense backlash from most of the players who have installed it so far on their devices.

For several people, Warzone Mobile has caused their devices to overheat while suffering from lower FPS count, despite having capable hardware and specs. In addition, the game has been plagued by frustrating glitches, causing fans to hold a negative view of it. Despite the developers releasing frequent updates to address major issues, players have not regained their trust even a month after the game's launch.

A still from Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

If the current situation persists until the release of Black Ops Gulf War, it might not be a wise decision for the developers to incorporate a zombie mode in Warzone Mobile. Such a move could also have a negative impact on the CoD 2024 Black Ops title.

However, it's just a rumor for now so players must take this information with a grain of salt. It will be intriguing to see whether Warzone Mobile will have a zombie mode for CoD 2024.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.

