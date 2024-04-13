CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will reportedly reintroduce Black Ops 4 content

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will reintroduce content from Black Ops 4, according to a new claim by an insider. While players have seen various new features and gameplay mechanics in recent Black Ops installments like Cold War, the latest claim suggests the developer will take a different approach this time and it will be heavily inspired by Black Ops 4 in more ways than one.

This article will try to explain what kind of stuff CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War can bring back from Black Ops 4 based on the latest leak.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, claims, or rumors with a grain of salt unless they are officially confirmed by the developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will feature a lot of stuff from Black Ops 4, it's claimed

Popular CoD scooper @alanthethird_90 recently shared a post while quoting another insider @HeyImAlaix. The latter had dropped a post while wondering whether this year's Call of Duty premium will be heavily based on Black Ops 4 or not. To this, @alanthethird replied by claiming, and also confirming, that Treyarch's CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will reintroduce a lot of Black Ops 4 stuff.

While it's not clear exactly what kind of stuff has been referred to here, it's not difficult to understand. Black Ops 4 was initially released in 2018 as the fourth major installment under Treyarch's celebrated series.

CoD Black Ops 4

Black Ops 4 had numerous changes made to gameplay mechanics, especially movement in Multiplayer matches. Moreover, it introduced Field Upgrades like Shield among other options under the weapons and Perk system. The latter, however, had received a mixed response from the players. It looks like all these elements, and more may get reintroduced in Black Ops Gulf War.

Now, many players may wonder that Black Ops Gulf War won't have a Campaign as well if the latest leak based on Black Ops 4 is anything to go by. The 2018 game didn't feature a single-player mode and only had Multiplayer, Zombies, and a Battle Royale experience (a first for any CoD back then).

However, recent reports from leaked game files have suggested that CoD 2024 is expected to have an open-world Campaign mode.

A different leaker who's known as @ForwardLeaks on X recently shared a post. It contained some codes from the game files for what appears to be CoD 2024, codenamed 'Cerberus'. Now what's interesting to note is that there's a clear mention of a Campaign against the name 'Cerberus'. Simply put, this year's Call of Duty premium is likely to have a single-player mode.

For more news on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.