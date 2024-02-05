Call of Duty to follow Far Cry's path, adding open world campaign in Black Ops Gulf War

Call of Duty 2024, reportedly titled Black Ops Gulf War, may have an open-world campaign made from the ground up. A recent report by Insider Gaming has shared what to expect in the campaign in this year's CoD game developed by Treyarch Studios. According to the report, Activision will take a similar approach to the Far Cry series in terms of having open-world campaigns in the game.

Read on to learn how the open world campaign would work in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will reportedly have open-world campaign similar to Far Cry series

It's not the first time Call of Duty has added open-world missions to a campaign. Previously, we have seen last year's Modern Warfare 3 embrace the open-world missions in the story. However, according to a recent report, this will completely differ from what we've seen before.

In Modern Warfare 3, the developers used assets from older games and the Warzone map Urzikstan as a base for the campaign. Hence, it wasn't as immersive as the players thought it would be. Black Ops Gulf War may focus on the open-world campaign system in a completely different way. If you're a fan of Ubisoft's Far Cry series, you'd know how the developers have fused the idea of open-world mechanics into an FPS game.

The report mentions that the Treayrch Studios will take a similar path as they will focus on creating the map from the ground up solely for the story. This would give players more options to navigate through the map, there would be more choices in the story, which might end up leaving the linear approach in Call of Duty games. There's also the report of having the Fast Travel option on the map, which makes the open world experience truer to its core.

Call of Duty 2025, codenamed Saturn, will also reportedly have a campaign like this, as Activision is thinking of making the genre fit perfectly with the FPS franchise.

It is no surprise that the upcoming Call of Duty would focus on the Gulf War conflict, and some of our favorite characters from Black Ops Cold War would also return. What do you think about having an open-world campaign in Call of Duty? Let us know in the comment section.