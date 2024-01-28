CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will reportedly have third person perk

Call of Duty 2024, reportedly called Black Ops Gulf War, will have a third-person perk at launch. Popular Call of Duty leak account CoD Warfare All the news has made this news public, and for the first time in the FPS franchise, players could see this feature as a perk in the game.

Previously, we have seen a dedicated third person mode in MW3's multiplayer and battle royale. If you want to delve deeper into what you can expect in Black Ops Gulf War, read below.

How does Third Person Perk work in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War?

According to the leak, this feature will let you play the game from a third-person perspective. However, that is not the catch; the advantage of using this perk is the other players in the game will still play it in the usual first-person mode. Hence, while attacking other players, you'd have an advantage, as the field of view will be much greater than usual.

Expand Tweet

This will help you exponentially while attacking from around a corner due to being able to scan the area without revealing yourself. This would give you the advantage of knowing your enemy's whereabouts.

Call of Duty 2024 is being developed by Treyarch Studios, and according to several leaks, it will be a Black Ops game set in the Gulf War era. According to industry insider Jez Cordon's report, the game's campaign will heavily focus on the CIA's involvement in the Gulf War in the 90s.

Furthermore, there is a rumor of a round-based Zombies map in development as well. The most recent report suggests that Treyarch has left all upcoming projects for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and is now focusing solely on bringing back the ultimate undead experience in Black Ops Gulf War.

Check out our other Black Ops Gulf War-related news:

CoD 2024's arrival || CoD 2024 details: New maps, Gulf War, and more