Black Ops: Gulf War is expected to arrive as Call of Duty 2024

Call of Duty 2024, developed by Treyarch Games, will reportedly be a Black Ops title set during the Gulf War era. There were multiple reports that indicated the same earlier. Yesterday, another report by Windowscentral came to light, which confirmed the upcoming title to be Black Ops: Gulf War, a sequel to the Cold War title from 2020.

This article will delve deeper into all the leaks and rumors regarding CoD 2024 that have been uncovered so far.

CoD 2024 will reportedly be Black Ops: Gulf War, focusing on central CIA involvement

Expand Tweet

Previously, our report alluded to the title being set in the Gulf War era, as multiple leaks hinted at the information.

And now, an exclusive by industry insider Jez Cordon solidified the same. The recent report also discloses that the title will be heavily focused on the CIA's involvement in the Gulf War in the 90s. Activision has yet to reveal anything related to the game, and all the information is shrouded in secrecy.

If everything goes in the right direction, this will be the sixth Black Ops title in the franchise. While the Modern Warfare saga focuses on the more significant conflict and major warfare, the forthcoming game will more likely be under the radar of the US military.

After World War 2, the Gulf War was the most significant conflict our world has ever seen. Led by Saddam Hussain, Iraq invaded Kuwait and occupied the country. The war was to ensure the withdrawal of Iraq from Kuwait, and both the United States and the United Kingdom got involved in this conflict.

Call of Duty will follow this significant event and focus more on the inner battles and missions when the world was in turmoil due to the war.

Treyarch's upcoming title will have four years of development and will be the longest in the industry. During Warzone Mobile's Alpha test, data miner Reality unearthed some images from CoD 2024, which showed a concept art featuring Nighthawk Stealth Fighter aircraft.

For readers who don't know this information, the F-117 Nighthawk aircraft made by the US military was massively used in the Persian Gulf War in 1990. All this information indeed points towards the Gulf War being the central theme of the upcoming Black Ops title.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news and updates regarding CoD 2024.