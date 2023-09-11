CoD 2025 to reportedly take a Modern Warfare 3 approach in Black Ops saga, here's how

Call of Duty (CoD) data miner “@el_bobberto” recently hinted that the future CoD 2025 title might be similar to Modern Warfare 3 and feature older maps from Black Ops 2 in a recent X (Formerly known as Twitter) post. The post also states that this plan is not confirmed, as Activision can change this up in the coming years, depending on the roadmap the developer studio and publisher create for the 2025 title.

The data miner provides an avid comparison of the games and cites that the CoD 2025 shooter may be similar to the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 title. Such a take is primarily due to the possibility of the 2025 title bringing back old maps with new changes, graphical improvements, and weapon carry-over. However, this would hint at the return of some of the fan-favorite maps from the older title.

CoD 2025 might follow the Modern Warfare 3 path with new Black Ops title

One of the biggest announcements for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was that the game would be released with maps from the 2009 prequel. The pool would also include Modern Warfare 2 (2022) maps to provide more gameplay content to the player base. According to the dataminer, this change could be part of a larger pattern that would be used even in the future CoD titles.

Such a move might also be a subtle nod to the fact that the future titles could get their own united platforms, like the current Call of Duty HQ. While Activision did hint toward easier access with a single platform, the developers might work on a new one for different Call of Duty series games. Such an approach would allow players to enjoy cross-progression in different games and make deploying patches easier.

CoD 2025 to bring back Black Ops 2 remastered maps, like Modern Warfare 3

The entire idea of invoking nostalgia through newer titles may not align with the demands of the community. Considering the insatiable nature of the player base for new content, reusing a big chunk of past maps could create a negative effect. The developers would need to formulate a rotating map pool and feature a mixed playlist with new and old maps.

The post clearly mentions the possible similarity of CoD 2025 with Modern Warfare 3, as it would receive most of the content from its predecessors upon release. This addition would include remastered Black Ops 2 maps, weapons from its prequel, and a variety of cosmetics that would eventually carry over.

The 2025 shooter title will possibly be of the same nature as Modern Warfare 3 since it will be released consecutively and become the second installment after the 2024 game. But it is important to note that these are speculations and have not been confirmed by official channels.

Activision holds the decision-making power and could bring about drastic changes in the coming years. The changes could directly reflect in the upcoming titles and affect the type of content and nature of games released.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog for more announcements.