Warzone 2 fans rate Lara Croft Operator bundle as a “W or an L”

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the Lara Croft Operator bundle in the Season 5 Reloaded update, and the CoD community rated it as a Win (W) or a Loss (L) on Twitter (X). The post was created by “@WarzoneTFN” with a trailer of the bundle attached and asked the player base:

Is the Lara Croft “Tomb Raider” Operator Bundle a W or an L?

Warzone 2 puts a lot of effort into introducing new gameplay content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The Lara Croft bundle arrived alongside other spectacular skins like the 21 Savage pack and quickly gained the attention of the community as players flooded the store to obtain fresh cosmetics.

The entire pack presents a compelling offer as it features new weapon blueprints alongside the operator itself. Let us take a look at the community’s take on Warzone 2’s newest Lara Croft bundle.

Warzone 2 players rate new Lara Croft Tomb Raider bundle

Expand Tweet

The Lara Croft bundle seems like a massive success, as the majority of the community commented on the post supporting its arrival. However, there were a few that did not support the popular notion and stated their disagreements.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The comments section was flooded with positive feedback that the introduction of the new Lara Croft bundle was a huge win, and most bought it immediately after its arrival.

Others chimed in, gave similar reviews, and rated the entire bundle as a W. The adventurous crossover of fan-favorite idols and fictional characters has managed to become a selling point for the battle royale title.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The developers have always been enthusiastic about bringing unique content and paved the way for collaborations with bundles like 21 Savage, Snoop Dogg, and Nicki Minaj.

The game celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with these new operators and caused an uptick in the player count. The microtransaction was boosted with the arrival of Lara Croft and seems to be one of the primary reasons for some of the L ratings.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Players commented that the bundle was a letdown for them as it did not look like the actual character. A few others joined in and rated the bundle as an L alongside a comment that complained about microtransactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few comments added that the Lara Croft “Tomb Raider” bundle is comparatively better than some of the past skins. Others argued that the developers could have done a better job while recreating the character for the battle royale title.

However, the number of players currently running the Lara Croft skin in-game is a clear metric that proves its successful launch.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Warzone 2 updates.