How to unlock the Serpentine camo in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Serpentine camo is a weapon camo that can be obtained in Warzone 2 DMZ. Unlocking this unique camo, however, requires players to face tremendous difficulties and gather the rare items. Crafting this camo is a time-consuming procedure that necessitates a thorough investigation of every map available in the title since some of the critical components needed for it can only be found in particular areas on individual maps.

This article will walk you through the steps of obtaining the Serpentine camo in Warzone 2 DMZ. It will list the items you require to craft the camo as well as where you may obtain them. Through this comprehensive guide, you will obtain an in-depth understanding of the difficult hurdles that lie ahead, along with the proper approach required to successfully obtain this special camo.

The procedure to unlock the Serpentine camo in Warzone 2 DMZ

Items required to craft the Serpentine Camo (Image via Activision)

You'll need four things to unlock the Serpentine camo in Warzone 2 DMZ: Blackcell Hand Cream, Chemist's Acid, Heavy Chopper Fuel, and Skeleton Key.

Finding the Blackcell Hand Cream is impossible. So, first and foremost, let's learn how to craft it since you can't acquire the camo without it. Additionally, you must have the Secure Backpack since some items need to be brought from other maps.

How to craft the Blackcell Hand Cell?

To craft the Blackcell Hand Cream you must acquire the following four items:

Items required to craft the Blackcell Hand Cell (Image via Activision)

Premium Liquor

3-Plate Stealth Vest

3-Plate Comms Vest

3-Plate Medic Vest

The Premium Liquor, as its name implies, is a premium item and can't be found as a ground loot; it must also be properly created. The remaining three goods, however, the 3-Plate Stealth Vest, 3-Plate Comms Vest, and 3-Plate Medic Vest may be readily made by visiting the special Buy Station situated within Warzone 2's Koschei Complex. There are even items that need to be crafted before you can craft the Premium Liquor, the proper steps are mentioned below:

1) To craft the Premium Liquor item, you must have four items:

Items required to craft the Premium Liquor (Image via Activision)

Bombmaker’s Blend

Bullfrog’s Blow Torch

Two Calling Card

Two Vintage Wine

Bullfrog's Blow Torch may be obtained by defeating the boss Bullfrog in Vondel. Loot players who have previously been looted by the Scavenger boss for the two Calling Cards. The Two Vintage Wine items may be found lying around on the ground on the Vondel and Ashika Island. Finally, the Bombmaker’s Blend is an item that needs to be crafted.

2) To craft the Bombmaker’s Blend, you must have the following four items:

Items required to craft the Bombmaker's Blend (Image via Activision)

Ancient Gun Oil

Bombmaker’s Screwdriver

GPU

200K Cash

To obtain the Bombmaker's Screwdriver, defeat the Bombmaker in Tsuki Castle on Ashika Island. Look for the GPU at areas like Hafid Port's computer shacks, Al-Safwa Quarry's Chemical Storage Warehouse, Zaya Observatory offices, and Al Mazrah City's police station. Finally, you must make the Ancient Gun Oil utilizing specific items.

3) To craft the Ancient Gun Oil, you obtain four high-value items:

Items required to craft the Ancient Gun Oil (Image via Activision)

Diamond Bit Drill

AQ Laptop

Chlorine

Damascus Dog Tag

The Koschei Complex contains the Diamond Bit Drill and the AQ Laptop. The Drill is more difficult to obtain since it is hidden behind a locked door in the Alpha Cluster Area. The AQ Laptop is scattered across the facility, making it easy to locate. Chlorine is rather common and may be found as ground loot on any map.

The Damascus Dog Tag is the most difficult on the list and it may take days to get one. To obtain it, you must complete 10 consecutive successful exfills. You must either defeat a player who has already completed this task or do it yourself. There are no other options.

Once you have all the items, follow the step-wise process:

First, make the Ancient Gun Oil with the elements that you've gathered before.

Then, mix the Ancient Gun Oil with the other components to form the Bombmaker's Blend.

After you've made the Bombmaker's Blend, proceed to make the Premium Liquor

With the Premium Liquor, you'll have everything you need to make the Blackcell Hand Cream, which is a key item in unlocking the Serpentine Camo.

Where to find Chemist's Acid?

Chemist's Acid item (Image via Activision)

This item is easy to find, once you deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map, open the tac map and look for the yellow radiation zone. Proceed to the area and you will find an AI enemy wearing a yellow hazmat suit. Eliminate him, and he will drop the Chamist's Acid item along with a Golden Skull and a fully tuned M13B assault rifle.

Where to find Heavy Chopper Fuel?

Heavy Chopper Fuel in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

The Heavy Chopper Fuel is difficult to come by and cannot be found in any certain location. You could get lucky and locate it on the cargo train that circles the map. It can also be found at Al-Malik Airport, however, you must check the whole airport, including the hangar and terminal sections.

Where to find the Skeleton Key?

The Skeleton Key is a one-of-a-kind item in Warzone 2 DMZ, capable of unlocking any locked door. It is a rare item and the easiest way to obtain it is by successfully completing particular faction missions.

Crafting the Serpentine Camo in Warzone 2 DMZ

Deployable Buy Station located in Zaya Observatory (Image via Activision)

After gathering all of the required items, proceed to a secret lab beneath the Zaya Observatory in Al Mazrah. On your tac map, look for a portable shop.

The tricky part is that you must wait for the radiation to hit the area. To guarantee your safety, it is strongly advised that you use gas masks and radiation blockers.

Now, interact with the Deployable Buy Station menu and trade all the items you have collected to unlock the the Serpentine weapon camo in Warzone 2 DMZ.

The above covers everything that players need to know about the correct procedure to unlock the Serpentine Camo in Warzone 2 DMZ.