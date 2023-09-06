How to unlock Lara Croft operator in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Tomb Raider video game series's protagonist, Lara Croft, is officially coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 5 Reloaded. While this is not the first time Activision is collaborating with another video game franchise, a major character's introduction is surely a major step towards more crossovers within the gaming world.

If you want to know how to unlock the operator, its price, release date, and what's included in the operator bundle, read below.

How to get Lara Croft in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Lara Croft operator (Image via Activision)

Lara Croft operator bundle will come in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Operator bundle, and here is how to get it.

Open Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in-game store.

When the bundle goes live, it will be expected to be priced at 2,400 CoD points, which is equivalent to $19.99.

If you have enough Call of Duty points, you can buy the bundle right away. If you don't, it's easy to purchase the CoD points from the same store.

When does Lara Croft Operator Bundle go live in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Tracer Pack Tomb Raider Bundle is slated to go live on September 9, 2023. While we don't have a specific time for the bundle's release, it can be expected to be available at 9 am PT.

What's included in Tracer Pack Tomb Raider Bundle?

Here is what's included in the Tracer Pack Tomb Raider in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

"Ice Axe" Melee weapon

"Mythic Defender" SMG

"March-5" dual pistols

"Play for Sport" Finishing Move

"Tomb Buggy" Vehicle skin

Loading Screen

Sticker

Emblem

Who is Lara Croft?

Lara Croft is the primary protagonist in the Tomb Raider video game franchise. The video game series was first introduced in 1996 and was later adapted into a series of movies as well.

The protagonist is a British archaeologist who is extremely intelligent and has strong athletic capabilities. She explores ancient ruins and gets into various adventures throughout her life.

With Call of Duty collaborating with the Tomb Raider franchise, it has undoubtedly stirred up excitement among fans of both games. Additionally, there have been swirling rumors about Activision bringing Diablo 4 characters to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The recent datamined information has further fueled this speculation, alluding to a Lilith icon and the Butcher as a boss in the rumored Haunting event in Warzone 2.

While this information is still shrouded in secrecy, it looks like Activision is planning more crossovers within gaming franchises, and it's an exciting step forward.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for further updates regarding Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.