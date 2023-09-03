Diablo 4 villains to reportedly appear in Warzone 2 and MW2's The Haunting event

New leaked information from @WarzoneUpdates_ and @Jacob62423566 on Twitter (X) hint at a possible crossover involving Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 and Blizzard's very own Diablo 4 being in the works. This rumor has instilled a lot of excitement among fans, as all three titles are tremendously popular in the gaming community.

Based on the datamined reports, gamers believe this crossover will possibly be associated with MW2 and Warzone 2's upcoming The Haunting event. A couple of villains from Diablo 4's universe are also expected to be making their way to the upcoming event. For more details, continue reading.

Diablo 4 and COD crossover in Warzone 2 and MW2's Haunting event: What to expect, potential release date, and more

The upcoming Diablo 4 and COD crossover in Warzone 2 and MW2's The Haunting Event will reportedly begin with the launch of Season 6 on September 27, 2023. It's worth noting that this date has not been confirmed by Activision officially.

According to the above leak, besides this Diablo 4 collaboration, a number of other pop-culture collaborations involving Hellsing, Evil Dead, etc., are also going to be part of Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2's upcoming event.

While no specific information has been released regarding this, there is reportedly work being done on transforming the Warzone train into a "Hell Train" of sorts, for the event.

Furthermore, it's believed that CoD's signature zombies will make their appearance during The Haunting, along with other entities associated with horror. This includes the Nun from The Conjuring universe, the Butcher from Diablo 4, and more.

The latter character will reportedly spawn in and attack Operators as they struggle to survive the horrors of the Haunting event. It's expected that this content will be similar to that of the Krampus in Call of Duty's Warzone and Vanguard's Festive Fever events.

Lilith from DIABLO 4 is reportedly coming to Call of Duty as icon

This leak suggests a possible Lilith icon can make its way into the game. While the Butcher's appearance as a boss seems relatively certain, there is no specific information with regard to Lilith's appearance or role in the upcoming Haunting event in Warzone 2 and MW2.

It is possible she might serve as a boss alongside the Butcher and Nun from The Conjuring.

For more COD news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.