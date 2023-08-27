Valak from Conjuring 2 to reportedly be introduced in MW2 Halloween event

A rumor associated with MW2's upcoming Halloween event suggests it is going to feature Valak from the popular horror franchise, The Conjuring. With Jason Graves being listed as the upcoming NUN II's film composer, fans are excited to know about the aforementioned character's addition to Call of Duty's Modern Warfare franchise.

Valak is reportedly making her way into Modern Warfare 2 via a Halloween event similar to "Haunting in Verdansk" in Warzone 2. Fans are speculating about official details regarding this exclusive content.

When is the Halloween update for MW2?

As per datamined information, Season 6 of MW2 will feature a Haunting event within this game. This inclusion will reportedly make its way to the game during Halloween, around, 31 Oct, 2023, and last at least for one week.

Codenamed "The Haunting of Al Mazrah," fans are hyped about the release of this event since previous titles — such as Call of Duty Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2019 — definitely missed out on that. With the Zombies mode garnering so much traction, some Halloween content will definitely boost players' morale and get them to play MW2 even more.

During the spcial event, Al Mazrah will see a change of scenery — sunny days turn into cold, dreary Al Mazrah nights. Jumpscares are being cooked up by the developers as well.

It is, however, not confirmed if the event will feature a traditional Call of Duty zombies-style gameplay or something different. While some leaks suggest ghosts will be added, others hint at the undead creatures making a return in MW2. However, until official information is offered by Activision Blizzard, everything is just mere speculation

With leaks of Modern Warfare 2 emerging, fans believe the Halloween event will make its way after the speculated release of Season 6 on September 27, 2023. It must be noted this information is yet to be confirmed by Activision.

