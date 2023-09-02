CoD fans are frustrated as Dark Matter paid bundle "ruins the whole grind" in Warzone and MW2

Players from the CoD community are devastated and taken aback by the release of the brand new Dark Matter bundle in Warzone and MW2. Previously part of a mastery camo set, fans are shocked at the brazenly priced premium bundle making its way into the in-game stores of both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone and MW2 fans upset with Activision recycling Dark Matter skin at a premium price

The Dark Matter bundle making its way into Warzone and MW2 after its recent update has left fans quite frustrated. This pack was part of previous CoD titles, for which players had to grind significantly to earn it. With its launch in the stores of both games, fans feel like their consistent effort to earn the skin was completely ruined.

A user, Funko Jedi, brought to the community's attention that this wasn't the first time something like this had happened. With the release of MW2, the revered gold camo from MW19 has been featured for a premium price. The user calls out Activision's double standard of making false promises to their fans.

Activision confirmed that nothing in Modern Warfare 2019 was going to be carried over to MW2. However, recycling these precious skins that players went through a grind being available for a premium price has left fans disappointed.

Some players feel that this tactic of offering such bundles with a price tag has left the gaming community with no challenges worth fighting for. The thrill of completing some challenges and earning unique cosmetic in-game have been lost with the introduction of this new system of creating numerous microtransactions.

Overall, the entire CoD fanbase is not too thrilled with the release of the Dark Matter bundle. A game dominated by veterans who have played multiple iterations of Call of Duty has left them extremely disappointed with Activision's recent approach to their games.

With the most regular content in-game simply being new or recycled cosmetics, the player base feels that the developers are losing touch with the real essence of Call of Duty. This fast-paced FPS seems to be now more concerned about monetizing without essentially offering much in return.

While some fans are very much against the newly offered skin designs, others are more concerned about the economic consequences of being invested in Call of Duty. Despite paying an already premium price for the game, every bundle and cosmetic that the developers release is also attached with a very high price tag.

A majority of the fan base believes that the community deserves something back for being a loyal and important part of the Call of Duty culture.

