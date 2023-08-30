All Warzone 2 Ranked changes in Season 5 Reloaded: Matchmaking improvements, restricted weapons, rewards, and more

Warzone 2 is seeing considerable changes in Season 5 Reloaded, including a much-needed matchmaking update and this title's due share of Ranked Play rewards. With this patch, WZ2 will see the addition of fresh game modes, challenges, and more as well. Additionally, with the new social features, solo players are set to have a better team-building experience while playing both MW2 and Warzone 2 in Season 5.

All that said, this article will focus on the Ranked changes being implemented this season in WZ2.

Matchmaking improvements in Warzone 2 Ranked Play with Season 5 Reloaded

A constant point of contention in WZ2 was the consistently long time players had to wait to join Ranked matches. A majority of the community claimed that these games took forever to start.

In the S05 Reloaded patch, this waiting-time issue has been addressed. This season, players should find themselves quickly joining Ranked matches without any hassle.

Restricted weapons and equipment

After taking fan feedback into account and assessing gameplay data from Season 5's Ranked experience, the developers have vaulted two weapons in this mid-season update. This has been done to ensure a fair and competitive experience for all players and to prevent any exploitation of unchecked and overpowered guns or equipment in-game.

The following have been restricted from Ranked Play:

RPG-7

Strela-P

These restricted weapons will receive necessary balance changes over the course of this season and eventually return to Ranked Play.

All Ranked Play rewards in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Much like MW2, Warzone 2's Ranked bonuses will also carry forward to Modern Warfare 3. According to this mid-season update's patch notes, throughout Season 5, players will be able to earn rewards by completing the following tasks in Ranked Play:

Placement Challenges

Finish ‘Top 15’ 50 Times: ‘Popped Off’ Large Decal

Finish ‘Top 5’ 25 Times: Pro Issue ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint

Finish 1st Place: ‘Straight Dubs’ Weapon Charm

Kill & Assist Challenges

Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Competitor’ Sticker

Get 250 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen

Get 1000 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Camo

Seasonal Divisional Rewards

Warzone 2 will also feature their traditional seasonal Ranked rewards, which, according to the patch notes, consist of the following items:

#1 Place in Ranked Play : Unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem

: Unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem Top 250 : ‘WZ Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card

: ‘WZ Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent : ‘WZ Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card

: ‘WZ Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson : ‘WZ Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

: ‘WZ Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Diamond : ‘WZ Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

: ‘WZ Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Platinum : ‘WZ Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

: ‘WZ Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Gold : ‘WZ Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

: ‘WZ Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Silver : Emblem

: Emblem Bronze: Emblem

For more COD news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.