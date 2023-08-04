Best meta loadouts for Warzone 2 Ranked in Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's ranked mode in Season 5 has become even more intense as players will now receive end-of-season division rewards according to the highest rank they get in Season 5. Bronze and silver will reward players with emblems, whereas higher divisions will reward players with a weapon camo as well, enticing players to climb higher.

You can use a few loadouts that will help you climb at a higher rate because of their versatility and ability to overpower most other weapons. This article will list five of the best loadouts players can use in Warzone 2 in Season 5.

Best meta loadouts for Ranked mode in Warzone 2 Season 5

7) Signal 50

Best Signal 50 loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

Barrel: 29" TV Kilo-50

29" TV Kilo-50 Muzzle: Bruen L40 Kobra

Bruen L40 Kobra Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

If you are a sniper player in Warzone Ranked, the Signal 50 is the best weapon to use thanks to its fast semi-automatic rate of fire and damage output which can eliminate a fully plated enemy in two bullets at any distance. The bullet velocity of this gun is also viable, making it easy to use against enemies further away.

6) VEL 46

Barrel: Tango 228

Tango 228 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT

The VEL 46 in Warzone Ranked is the mixture of a gun's best qualities, including fast movement, high rate of fire, fast sprint-to-fire speed, and high damage output. It will overpower most guns at close-to-medium range but struggle at longer distances. Furthermore, it has one of the game's cleanest iron sights, allowing players to equip one more attachment to it.

5) Lachmann Sub

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Win 5 BR matches in a row on Vondel to receive the classified Champion's Quest Contract on the following match. Upon completion, you will earn you the Gamma Power Blueprint and the bragging… pic.twitter.com/hAnKrzjYwQ Who will be the first the complete the new Vondel Battle Royale Champion's Quest?Win 5 BR matches in a row on Vondel to receive the classified Champion's Quest Contract on the following match. Upon completion, you will earn you the Gamma Power Blueprint and the bragging… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Barrel : L38 Falcon 226MM

: L38 Falcon 226MM Laser : 1 MW Quick Fire Laser

: 1 MW Quick Fire Laser Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10 Tuning

: Lachmann TCG-10 Tuning Magazine : 50-Round Drum

: 50-Round Drum Stock: FT Mobile Stock

The Lachmann Sub in Warzone Ranked is still one of the best SMGs to use, thanks to its mobility and rate of fire. It also has a high damage output close to medium-range distances, making it highly viable. It will only lack while being used at farther enemies, but as it is a secondary weapon, that should not be a problem for most players.

4) Cronen Squall

Best Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

The Cronen Squall Battle Rifle received a few nerfs in the Season 5 patch of Warzone 2. However, it is still a great gun to use at all ranges in the ranked mode. It may offer low mobility, but due to its damage output, it can overpower most opponents if the users hit their shots.

3) ISO 45

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

The ISO 45 is another highly reliable SMG in Warzone 2, which is perfect for close-to-mid range, and the attachments above are best to squeeze the most performance out of it. Players shouldn't run out in the open with this gun in hand as it will not overpower any ARs or LMGs at long distances.

2) HCR 56

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The HCR 56 is an underrated LMG in Warzone 2 Ranked Play which can qualify for an AR if the above attachments are equipped. Its damage output will remain high but with the qualities of an AR, such as high mobility, fast sprint-to-ADS speed, and low recoil, which will be advantageous for ranked players.

1) TAQ-V

Muzzle: Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrell

18” Precision-6 Barrell Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

As the primary weapon in Ranked Play of Warzone 2, the TAQ-V Battle Rifle is necessary as this gun is the best at long distances and even more effective with the attachments above. This Battle Rifle has been part of the meta even after several nerfs, thanks to its low recoil, high mobility, and rate of fire.