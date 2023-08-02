Warzone 2 Ranked play changes for Season 5: Match ruleset updates, rewards, and more

Ranked Play got significant changes, as per the Season 5 patch notes for Warzone 2, among many other new changes and adjustments. The developers have worked hard to create a balanced and engaging experience for the community. The mode has grown in popularity since its launch in the Season 3 Reloaded update. Developers have implemented careful improvements with each successive Season, displaying their commitment to sustaining a dynamic and exciting gaming experience.

This article will cover all the significant changes to Warzone 2 Ranked Play to keep players updated and familiar with the changes before entering competitive play.

New match rulesets have been added in Season 5 of Warzone 2 Ranked Play

Warzone 2's Ranked Play delivers a carefully controlled experience with Season 5 by adding and turning off specific gameplay elements. Notably, the addition of new vehicles and events has been temporarily blocked. At the same time, certain weapons and equipment have been restricted to create a well-balanced and exciting gameplay environment for the community to enjoy.

New vehicles and gameplay elements addition

Vehicles: Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (T.A.V.) and Dirt Bike.

Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (T.A.V.) and Dirt Bike. Contracts: Signals Intelligence.

Signals Intelligence. Gameplay Elements: P.R.D. (Personal Redeploy Drone) and Reinforcement Flare.

Disabled Vehicles, Events, and Gameplay Elements

Vehicle: MRAP.

MRAP. Events: Occupation Scan Public Event and High Stakes Public Event.

Occupation Scan Public Event and High Stakes Public Event. Gameplay Element: Favorite Supply Box.

Restricted Weapons and Equipment

Weapons: X13 Auto, Basilisk, MX Guardian, and K.V. Broadside.

X13 Auto, Basilisk, MX Guardian, and K.V. Broadside. Attachments: Explosive Ammo (Sniper Rifles) and Dragon's Breath Ammo (Shotguns).

S.R. (Skill Rating) & Divisions

The S.R. received for placement has been adjusted to feel more impactful during the match. With some effort, it will help players advance to a higher Skill Division.

Top 40: 15 (Up from 10)

15 (Up from 10) Top 30: 30 (Up from 20)

30 (Up from 20) Top 20: 45 (Up from 30)

45 (Up from 30) Top 10: 60 (Up from 40)

60 (Up from 40) Top 5: 80 (Up from 50)

80 (Up from 50) Top 3 : 100 (Up from 60)

: 100 (Up from 60) Top 2: 125 (Up from 80)

125 (Up from 80) Victory: 150 (Up from 100)

Warzone 2 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



A new event - Faction Showdown, two new Modes - Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale, Quality of Life additions, new Ranked Play and Champion's Quest Rewards, and more!



The patch notes are available at: The Warzone Season 05 update launches at 9AM PST!A new event - Faction Showdown, two new Modes - Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale, Quality of Life additions, new Ranked Play and Champion's Quest Rewards, and more!The patch notes are available at: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

Throughout Warzone 2 Season 5 Ranked Play, players will earn several exciting rewards by gathering kills, assists, and specific placement rewards.

Placement Challenges

Finish 'Top 15' 25 Times: 'Popped Off' Large Decal.

Finish 'Top 5' 25 Times: Pro Issue ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint.

Finish 1st Place: 'Straight Dubs' Weapon Charm.

Kill & Assist Challenges

Get 25 Kills or Assists: 'W.Z. Season 05 Competitor' Sticker.

Get 250 Kills or Assists: 'W.Z. Ranked Play Season 05' Loading Screen.

Get 1000 Kills or Assists: 'W.Z. Season 05 Ranked Veteran Camo.

End of Season Division Rewards

Beginning with Season 5, players will continue to collect Emblems associated with their highest achieved Division. Additionally, those who reach Gold or higher will earn exclusive gifts each Season, replacing the prior Weapon Charm offerings. Season 05 kicks off this innovative reward rotation with enthralling Season Division Camos.

The Season 5 rewards are listed below:

Top 250: 'W.Z. Season 05 Top 250' Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card (Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards).

'W.Z. Season 05 Top 250' Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card (Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards). Iridescent: 'W.Z. Season 05 Iridescent' Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card.

'W.Z. Season 05 Iridescent' Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card. Crimson: 'W.Z. Season 05 Crimson' Weapon Camo and Emblem.

'W.Z. Season 05 Crimson' Weapon Camo and Emblem. Diamond: 'W.Z. Season 05 Diamond' Weapon Camo and Emblem.

'W.Z. Season 05 Diamond' Weapon Camo and Emblem. Platinum: 'W.Z. Season 05 Platinum' Weapon Camo and Emblem.

'W.Z. Season 05 Platinum' Weapon Camo and Emblem. Gold: 'W.Z. Season 05 Gold' Weapon Camo and Emblem.

'W.Z. Season 05 Gold' Weapon Camo and Emblem. Silver: Emblem.

Emblem. Bronze: Emblem.

Furthermore, the player who concludes Warzone 2 Ranked Play Season 5 staying at number #1 on the Top 250 Leaderboard will be rewarded with an exclusive, unique Calling Card and Emblem that gives them the ultimate sense of accomplishment, pride, and bragging rights in the community.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Season 05 is packed with new MP maps, the Faction Showdown event, a celebration of 50 years of hip hop, and the Call of Duty 2023 in-game reveal event later in season pic.twitter.com/DknbkooxFd It's time to drop everything and drop in 🪂Season 05 is packed with new MP maps, the Faction Showdown event, a celebration of 50 years of hip hop, and the Call of Duty 2023 in-game reveal event later in season

Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows P.C. (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.