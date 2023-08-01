What is the size of Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 update? Download size for all platforms

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to be one of the most significant updates the game has received due to the amount of content being added. The new additions include five weapons, nine operators, unique skins for existing ones, five multiplayer maps, five game modes, three vehicles, an in-game event to reveal the Call of Duty game, and more.

As a global release, the patch will launch simultaneously on all platforms and regions instead of a rollout. The details about the size of the Season 5 update for all platforms are listed in this article.

What is the size of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 updates on all platforms?

The most anticipated inclusion of this patch is the beginning of the Call of Duty 2023 marketing with a reveal event in Warzone 2, accessible to all players for a limited time. Gamers must team up with Shadow Company against Konni forces and secure a "chemical weapon threat" to complete the event. The full details of the same will be known right before the update goes live.

The size for the Season 5 update on all platforms is:

PlayStation 4: 14 GB

PlayStation 5: 14 GB

Xbox One: 13.3 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 13.3 GB

PC (Steam and Battle.net): 14.9 GB

Sony still has an ongoing exclusivity deal with Activision, the developers of Call of Duty, which allows PlayStation gamers to get pre-load access earlier than other platforms.

Some major content coming to the titles with the new season includes a classic Call of Duty multiplayer map Strike, which will be available at launch. Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Snoop Dogg's operators in-game will be available as purchasable bundles, out of which the first two will launch with the Season 5 Reloaded update next month.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 release date and time is Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9 am PT on all platforms and regions, but players on PlayStation 4 and 5 can pre-load the patch earlier.