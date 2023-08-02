All weapon changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5: Cronen Squall nerfs, Fennec 45 buffs, and more

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is right around the corner and is bringing many changes to the game's weapons and equipment. A total of five new weapons are scheduled to be added in the fifth season, with three of them being released midseason next month. Various guns have been balanced as well.

The major patch will launch on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and will also include an in-game event to reveal the next Call of Duty title. All weapon changes coming to the two games in Season 5 have been included in this article.

Weapon balancing updates in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 5

New weapons

FR Avancer is a new Assault Rifle being added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with Season 5. The weapon's prominent features are its fire rate and the wielder's ability to move quickly, thanks to its low weight. It is a bullpup rifle and will be unlockable via the Battle Pass.

Carrack .300 is a new semi-auto bullpup sniper rifle being added to the title. It excels in fire rate and stability. The bullpup rifle will be useful when running and gunning because of its "best-in-class" handling. The Sniper Rifle will also be unlockable via the Battle Pass.

Light Machine Guns (MW2 only)

The RAPP H is the only gun to receive any changes in Modern Warfare 2. It will now have increased semi-auto damage, incentivizing players to use its secondary fire mode more often. However, the rate of fire for the semi-auto mode has also been reduced.

(All weapon changes listed below are only applicable to Warzone 2 and not Modern Warfare 2)

Assault Rifles

Chimera in Warzone 2 has received one small buff with its damage increased for close to mid-ranges.

M13B has also been buffed as it receives an increased headshot multiplier. The exact numbers have not been revealed by the developers.

Battle Rifles

The Cronen Squall has undergone multiple tweaks in Warzone 2. The gun's maximum damage has been decreased, and minimum damage increased, which means it will do more damage at bigger distances, but will do comparatively less damage at close range. Neck, upper torso, lower torso, and limb damage multipliers have been decreased.

Light Machine Guns

The HCR 56 has been slightly nerfed as its limb damage multiplier has decreased.

The RAAL MG has been buffed with an increase in its headshot multiplier.

Submachine Guns

The MX9 has been buffed with an increase in neck, upper torso, and lower torso damage multiplier. Its close to mid-range damage has been increased as well.

The Minibak has received a few changes, with its minimum damage decreased and headshot multiplier increased. Damage step at mid to far range has also been added.

The Lachmann Sub has been nerfed with a decrease in maximum damage range and reduced damage at close to mid-range.

The VEL-46 has been buffed as its neck, upper torso, and lower torso damage multiplier has been increased.

The BAS-P has been buffed as its neck, upper torso, and lower torso damage multiplier has been increased. Its maximum damage range has been increased as well.

The Fennec 45 has received a small buff as its maximum damage has been increased.