Best Chimera loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

No rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was either buffed or nerfed with the release of Season 4. However, all weapons were affected by the one change that increases the base health of every gamer from 100 to 150. Due to this alteration, all your favorite Warzone 2 guns will feel as though their damage was nerfed when Season 4 was launched.

Due to this change, the way you choose your attachments and craft your loadouts might also need a few tweaks. Here is the best way for you to customize the Chimera in Warzone 2 in Season 4.

What is the best class setup for Chimera in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty Updates @CODUpdates #DMZ #Warzone



We've just released a minor update to address the following:



• Some loot and items from Battle Royale were inadvertently appearing in DMZ, including the counter CUAV. The correct loot should now appear in DMZ and we've removed the CUAV. This change affects… We've just released a minor update to address the following:• Some loot and items from Battle Royale were inadvertently appearing in DMZ, including the counter CUAV. The correct loot should now appear in DMZ and we've removed the CUAV. This change affects… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ❗ #DMZ #WarzoneWe've just released a minor update to address the following:• Some loot and items from Battle Royale were inadvertently appearing in DMZ, including the counter CUAV. The correct loot should now appear in DMZ and we've removed the CUAV. This change affects… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Creating a perfect loadout in Warzone 2 is more than just choosing primary and secondary weapons and customizing their attachments. A complete loadout also takes the Perks into account, along with the lethal and tactical equipment. Choosing the right Perks will not only complement your weapons, it can also improve your playstyle.

The first perk to pick when using the Chimera should be Tracker. That is because this is a great weapon for playing stealthily and stalking your enemies. Being able to track enemy movement without seeing them or without the use of a UAV or a Heartbeat Sensor is incredibly useful.

Your next Perk is going to be Double Time. It helps you chase your enemies since it allows you to move faster when crouched. With this perk, you can be both stealthy and quick.

Cold-Blooded is a great Perk for staying under the enemy radar since it makes you harder to spot even through tactical equipment meant for tracking and detecting hostile movement. Furthermore, it does not trigger the High Alert warning.

Your last Perk should be Ghost to fully round out the stealthy playstyle that fits the Chimera. This ensures that you are moving around the map as discreetly as possible in Warzone 2.

As for your equipment, your tactical equipment should be the Gas or the Flash in case you need to clear a room or a corridor. Having either will impair your enemies' ability to fight, giving you the advantage.

Your lethal equipment should be the Drill Charge. It will allow you to clear rooms and take out foes behind the cover even before you expose yourself to enemy fire. This is especially useful for enemies who might be camping.

What are the best attachments for Chimera?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Leave the competition in the black and gold shine with Season 04's BlackCell Weapon Blueprints, all featuring Tracers Leave the competition in the black and gold shine with Season 04's BlackCell Weapon Blueprints, all featuring Tracers 🔥 https://t.co/Jd0VBz0SYs

The Chimera comes pre-equipped with a suppressor, making it a quiet weapon even without any additional attachments. Aside from that, it has an incredible rate of fire and also boasts incredible maneuverability. It offers decent damage, and all this gun's base stats make it perfect for almost every engagement, except for extremely far-away targets.

Using the following is a great way to customize the Chimera in Warzone 2:

45 Round Mag (Magazine): Adding a larger magazine makes sure that you don't need to reload as often, this complements the high rate of fire of the Chimera

VLK LZR 7mW (Laser): This laser increases your ADS and sprint to fire speed for those moments when you are giving chase to an enemy or one suddenly pops up and you need to fire quick, accurate shots

Slimline Pro (Optic): This optic gives you a small precision dot sight that makes target acquisition faster and your shots more accurate even at medium range

D37 Grip (Rear Grip): Adding this rear grip to your Chimera does one thing and that is to improve its recoil control

XTEN Gravedigger (Underbarrel): Finally, this will improve your aiming and recoil stability while also giving it better hip fire accuracy

The Optic is interchangeable with any other optic that can provide a basic dot precision sight since there are plenty of options for this in Warzone 2, and it simply comes down to your preference in looks. The Rear Grip is also interchangeable for a stock or a barrel attachment depending on how you want the Chimera to perform.

The Chimera is not as versatile as the M4 or the ISO Hemlock but it is in the higher tiers of Assault Rifles in Warzone 2. If you want to learn more about the newest Assault Rifle that was introduced in Season 4, check this guide out.

Poll : 0 votes