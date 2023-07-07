Best Cronen Squall loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Cronen Squall is featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a Battle Rifle and due to its impressive damage output and manageable recoil, it attracted the fanbase. Its reign as the go-to pick for many players was put to an end by significant nerfs, decreasing its effectiveness to a more balanced level. However, it continues to be a desirable choice that may establish its superiority in medium- to long-range battles.

The Cronen Squall can be a worthy choice in Season 4 due to the gameplay change where the base health pool increased, and weapons with high TTK ratings in mid-range with high damage output started dominating. Furthermore, with a proper loadout setup the weapon's effectiveness can further be increased.

What is the best class setup for the Cronen Squall in Modern Warfare 2?

The Cronen Squall, which was modeled after the real-life General Dynamics OTS RM227 weapon, proved to be a dependable option for the current Warzone 2 scenario. Despite requiring some recoil adjustment and practice to completely perfect the experience, this weapon's exceptional precision makes it easy to eliminate enemies.

However, it will fall behind at close range, and requires a formidable SMG to make up for its flaws. A well-designed class configuration that includes the proper perks, lethal gear, tactical equipment, as well as an additional weapon option, becomes essential to boost confidence.

Primary weapon: Cronen Squall

Cronen Squall Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub / ISO 45 / Vaznev-9K

Lachmann Sub / ISO 45 / Vaznev-9K Tactical equipment: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: Ghost

What are the best attachments for the Cronen Squall?

The Cronen Squall used to be a stable gun with manageable recoil in Modern Warfare 2 but it now has some higher recoil that becomes difficult to control after its major nerf. But one may successfully reduce the recoil by using the right attachments, overcoming its most demanding drawback.

Cronen Squall loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 50-round Drum

50-round Drum Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle and the Ftac Ripper 56 underbarrel are essential attachments for the Cronen Squall build. They effectively manage recoil by enhancing vertical and horizontal control, recoil stabilization, hip-fire accuracy, and aiming idle stability.

The HR6.8 is a hefty long barrel with specialized features intended to perform well in engagements at a distance. With careful engineering, it improves hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity, enabling regulated and precise shots even at a great distance.

Finally, the Aim OP-V4 optic and the 50-round Drum Mag will assist players to attain maximum precision along with extra 30 bullets in the chamber.

How to unlock the Cronen Squall in Modern Warfare 2?

The weapon was present in Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 Battle Pass and you were required to complete the C11 Sector to acquire it. Now that Season 3 is over, the only way you can unlock the weapon is by getting 30 headshot kills with any Battle Rifle, exclusively against real players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

