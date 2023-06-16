Best Cronen Squall loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setups, attachments, and more

Cronen Squall is a Battle Rifle in Call of Duty Warzone 2, resembling similar shape and statistics to a traditional Bullpup. It was a fan-favorite choice after being released before being nerfed to its current state during the launch of Season 4. While the weapon may still not be as powerful as it was during its initial release, it can be equipped with a loadout that maximizes its potential.

The popularity of Call of Duty Warzone 2 is increasing regularly, and the balancing changes have made the game even more enjoyable. The only downside of the gun is its damage, which is lower than many BRs in the game. However, the accuracy compensates for it.

This article aims to suggest the best possible loadout for Cronen Squall in Call of Duty Warzone 2 in Season 4.

What is the best class setup for Cronen Squall in Warzone 2?

Undoubtedly, the Cronen Squall received the worst nerf during the Season 4 update. The damage, range, rate of fire, and penetration power have been massively decreased, affecting the usual meta of the game. Furthermore, the recoil has increased while the gun is in semi-auto mode.

Players can still use the weapon and attain kills easily by taking advantage of the high accuracy and equipping the weapon with the correct loadout. Although, it is worth noting that not all attachments mentioned will be available by default and will be required to unlock by playing matches with the weapon.

What are the best attachments for Cronen Squall?

Loadout

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

HR6.8 Barrel increases the damage input in long-range combats without losing its accuracy.

50-Round Drum Magazine will eliminate your need to reload the weapon continuously after every combat. It will also give you an edge over enemies low on ammo.

Sakin Tread-40 will reduce the recoil to a much lower extent, further stabilizing your aim.

Aim OP-V4 is a 1x red dot sight that barely suffers from a screen shake, making it useful even during mid-long-range fights.

FTAC Ripper 56 drastically reduces horizontal recoil, making it the perfect equipment for full-auto scenarios.

How to unlock Cronen Squall in Warzone 2?

The Cronen Squall can be unlocked by picking up the weapon in any game mode. The fastest way to open it is by queuing up in a DMZ match with a teammate who already has the gun. You can then pick up the gun and head to the exfil to permanently get access to the weapon.

