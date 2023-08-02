All bug fixes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5

The patch notes for Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are finally underway. This time around, the list of bug fixes is huge and spans across multiple categories. Developers have ensured that players get a fluid and flawless gaming experience irrespective of the mode they are playing. Some of these fixes pertain to audio issues in the game, stat tracking, and more.

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has a host of new content under its belt. The update brings back the iconic Call of Duty 4 map 'Strike,' new weapons, Operators, and more. One of the most highlighted aspects of the update is the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, which will be held in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.

But that's not all. The update is also fixing many bugs so that fans can enjoy all the new content without breaking a sweat. This article will take a closer look at all the bug fixes that the two titles have received in Season 5.

What are all the bug fixes in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

As previously mentioned, the Season 5 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 comes with many bug fixes. Bugs across the two titles, including the ones in modes like the Special Ops, are resolved. According to the official Season 5 patch notes, the following bugs have been fixed in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2:

Global bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Operator Skins and Finishing Moves could reset after suspending on consoles.

Fixed an issue where some Players were not awarded BlackCell items correctly (Season 04).

Fixed an issue where the Player could not obtain Battle Pass rewards when on the BlackCell exclusive version of the reward (Season 04).

Fixed an issue where tablet screens may cover part of the screen when activated.

Fixed an issue where in the progression menu UI, Prestige 6 was swapped with Prestige 10.

Fixed an issue that occasionally prevents the ‘Reap This’ Kastov-74u Blueprint from equipping in-game.

Fixed an issue where objects could float in the air if dropped on glass that was broken by disabling the ability to drop objects on glass surfaces.

Fixed an issue where a placeholder name is displayed when completing the “Get 30 headshot Operator kills with Battle Rifles” challenge to unlock the Cronen Squall.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass and Weapon 2XP tags could appear incorrectly on the Playlist tile.

Fixed an issue where opening but not using the SAE Killstreak tablet at the end of a match will show the Heartbeat Sensor UI before/during the final kill.

Fixed an exploit where Players could transfer Completionist camos to weapons without unlocking them.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to display incorrectly while using snap layouts on a PC.

Fixed an issue where Xbox Players’ Operator Skins would reset to default after the Xbox times out and turns off.

Fixed an issue that could cause the kill feed widget to function incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where knife pickups could play an incorrect sound.

Fixed an issue where the out-of-bounds sound would repeat incorrectly.

Special Ops bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused some players not to receive Raid rewards as expected. Players who were impacted by this bug will receive the rewards correctly upon future completion(s).

Fixed an issue that caused objective icons not to display correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused the Intel page to display an incorrect number of intel pieces.

Fixed an issue that prevented the 150-intel reward from unlocking correctly. Players are required to complete any one additional mission for it to be rewarded.

Fixed an issue where Players would lose their Assault Suit if worn while cutting a door in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 03.

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing Radar Always On from working correctly in Private Matches.

Fixed an issue causing overlapping icons on Point A when playing Control on Vondel Waterfront.

Fixed an issue on Santa Seña Border Crossing where bots would attempt to path to invalid locations if all other Players in the match are dead.

Fixed an issue that could prevent health packs from dropping in Hardcore Private Matches.

Fixed an issue where Players would not be able to toggle NVGs after extracting a prisoner in Prisoner Rescue.

Fixed an issue in Cyber Attack where Players could lock up their view model animation by spamming melee while planting the EMP.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to pick up the prisoner out of bounds in Prisoner Rescue.

Fixed an issue in zone capture modes where the zone would flicker between unoccupied and controlled.

Fixed an issue in Prisoner Rescue where the prisoner would T-pose with no head if the carrier died while out of bounds.

Fixed an issue where explosive bullet kills would not progress the weapon ladder in Gun Game.

Warzone 2 bug fixes

Fixed a number of issues that may have caused momentary hitching for some players in Battle Royale matches.

Fixed an issue in Battle Royale game modes that prevented the application of Lethal Equipment Skins.

Fixed an issue in Battle Royale Private Match that caused the squad details button to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused Perk Package icons to load with a significant delay in Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue that caused Train sounds to be silent or cut off around the map.

Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Flag to not appear on the Player with a Most Wanted Contract.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from joining a Private Match lobby.

DMZ bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect Assimilation icon.

Fixed an issue where Blueprints didn’t count for certain ‘acquire weapon’ Missions.

Fixed an issue where the Notes menu could malfunction when navigating to Co-Op before DMZ.

Fixed an issue where certain items would be revoked from DMZ inventory.

Fixed a number of collision issues with the SAM sites across Exclusion Zones.

Fixed an issue where the smoke for the Quid Pro Quo mission disappeared.

Fixed an issue causing the Signal Intelligence contract to have missing sounds.

Fixed an issue where IR Beacon placement actions were missing sounds.

Fixed an issue causing enemy weapon Blueprints to sometimes appear incorrectly after stowing into a Backpack slot.

Fixed an issue causing some Players to encounter Dev Errors in Building 21.

That covers all the bug fixes in the Season 5 update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.