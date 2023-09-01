All Modern Warfare 3 perks leaked so far

With Modern Warfare 3 edging closer to its release, so is the frequency of leaks, and the latest ones indicate a number of perks that will be arriving in the game. A whole array of boot and glove perks are reportedly making their way into MW3 and are supposedly going to be inaugurated with the release of the game. Fans are excited as these will offer players a variety of playstyles to adopt and experiment with.

However, these leaks do not represent any official statements as Activision is yet to confirm the same. This article will explore and showcase all the leaked Modern Warfare 3 boot perks.

All leaked boot perks in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly receiving a bundle of new boot perks that players can equip in-game. Furthermore, only one perk can be equipped at a time, hence keeping a balanced check into the competitive nature of the multiplayer game.

As per the leaks from ModernWarzone, the following are the boot perks that are making their way into the upcoming COD title:

Canvas Sneakers - These boots reportedly eliminate footstep sounds.

Stalker Boots - These boots will increase strafe and ADS movement speed.

Tactical Pads - These will reportedly increase slide distance and allow for full ADS while sliding. They will also increase stance transition speeds & crouched movement speeds.

Ultra Light Boots - These boots will increase movement & swim speed and furthermore, reduce noise while swimming.

Running Sneakers - These will reportedly increase Tac Sprint duration & reduce refresh time

Climbing Boots - They will increase climbing & mantling speed while simultaneously reducing fall damage.

All leaked glove perks in Modern Warfare 3

According to a popular data miner in the COD community, bob, a number of glove perks are also reportedly making their way into the game. Following the same tradition of offering only a singular equippable perk in-game, Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly offering the following glove perks upon its release:

Assault Gloves - While jumping, these gloves will reportedly improve accuracy and time to ADS.

Custom Gloves - These will increase weapon swap speed.

Scavenger Gloves - These will reportedly help resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Specialist Gloves - These will help throw equipment further and reset fuse timer on thrown-back grenades.

Tactical Combat Gloves - These will reportedly enable reloading while sprinting.

Marksman Gloves - These are reported to reduce sway and flinch while ADS.

While these perks are all exciting news, do take them with a pinch of salt as they are simply leaks. For more MW3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.