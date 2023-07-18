MW3 all gameplay leaks so far: Red Dot return, War mode, and more

Leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) are all over the internet. Highly speculated to arrive in November this year, the game will continue the story after the events of Modern Warfare 2 with Makarov as the main antagonist. All that's left is for the developers to officially announce the title, which is also confirmed to take place in Season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

For the past few weeks, several data miners have leaked a lot of information regarding the new game, including details about the gameplay. This article will summarize all the gameplay leaks regarding Modern Warfare 3 so far.

CoD Modern Warfare 3: Exploring gameplay leaks released for MW3 so far

• Ninja perk returning

• Red dots on mini map

• War mode from WW2 returns

• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc

First, one of the most anticipated changes coming with Modern Warfare 3 includes the classic mini-map, something players have been asking the developers to bring back for many years. This change incorporates red dots on the mini-map being shown when an unsuppressed MW3 weapon is shot anywhere on the map. This means whenever an enemy shoots their gun, if it's not suppressed, they will show up on your mini-map, increasing the gameplay pace significantly.

Next, a mode from 2017's Call of Duty: WWII will most likely return in Modern Warfare 3. War Mode is a unique feature in which the attacking team has to complete specific objectives while the other outfit defends the same. It is a narrative-driven mode that changes as the attacking side completes objectives.

The Ninja Perk from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) is also rumored to return in MW3 this year. When equipped, it silences the movement sounds of the player, such as footsteps, jumping, grunting, and more, for the whole match. However, the developers may tweak these mechanics. This feature has been part of recent Call of Duty games but as a Field Upgrade, which only lasts a few seconds.

Helmet - Perk 1

Vest - Perk 2

Gloves - Perk 3

Tactical Combat (Gloves)

Scavenger Gloves

Marksman Gloves

Assault Gloves

Furthermore, as per gameplay leaks, perks will be categorized into various gear equipped by the player. This means each piece of gear can equip specific perks such as helmets, boots, and more. Its implementation in the game is yet to be seen.

Another riveting feature returning to MW3 will be the capability to cancel reloading. In the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2, the ability to cancel a reload animation was removed to simulate "realism." However, this was disliked by the majority of the playerbase as it slowed down the pace of gameplay significantly. Reload cancel is rumored to arrive in MW3.

Lastly, all Operators, Weapons, and Bundles that players own will carry forward into Call of Duty 2023, which was confirmed by the developers in the aforementioned tweet.

Modern Warfare 3 is also confirmed to be announced in a reveal event in Warzone 2 Season 5, which is most likely starting on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.