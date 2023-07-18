Call of Duty to reportedly bring back Reload Cancel in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly going to feature reload canceling. The hype around the upcoming shooter title continues to grow as new leaks and rumors make their way to social media platforms like Twitter. In a recent court release, Activision had to reveal its intention of launching the new title in November 2023, causing players to discuss the improvements that it could bring to the table.

Modern Warfare 3 is one of the classic Call of Duty titles in the original series. A recent Tweet from “BobNetworkUK” suggests that the classic could potentially bring back one of the fan-favorite gunplay mechanics. The current Modern Warfare 2 lacks many such features which has constantly been a topic of discussion for the player base.

Modern Warfare 3 rumored to bring back reload canceling

bob. @BobNetworkUK RUMOUR: Reload Cancelling is currently planned to come back with Modern Warfare III.

Activision promised to provide an improved gameplay experience to the community with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Despite all the seasonal and mid-seasonal updates, the developers seem to have missed the mark as the player base continues to cite their dissatisfaction due to performance drops, bugs, and glitches.

The publisher may be introducing Modern Warfare 3 as a fresh start and a route to move past the experimental movement and gunplay mechanics. The developer may be gearing up to reintroduce a classic Call of Duty title with most of its older mechanics intact. This could cause an influx of players as they get back to their preferred fast-paced shooter game.

Original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 screenshot (Image via Call of Duty)

The reload canceling mechanic is quite simple but has proven to have a massive impact on the previous titles. It requires the player to switch to the secondary weapon as soon as the reload animation begins and quickly switch back. This allows you to skip the entire reload animation and fire the weapon with the shortest delay.

Original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 gameplay screenshot (Image via Call of Duty)

While this technique is not difficult or unique, it requires a certain amount of grind to perform in stressful gunfight scenarios. The removal of such a mechanic caused the community to adapt to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s movement. However, Activision's upcoming shooter may remove the need to go through full reload animations again.

It is important to note that the publisher or developer has not officially confirmed the presence of reload canceling in the upcoming shooter title. The final gameplay may be completely different than all the leaks that suggest its features. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.