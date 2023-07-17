Best SP-X 80 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently running in the Season 4 Reloaded patch. The new update brought along a long list of playable content, including three new operator bundles, and a new shotgun alongside transitioning Vondel to the battle royale game mode. Despite all the recent adjustments, the SP-X 80 remains one of the best sniper rifles in this multiplayer shooter title.

The Call of Duty playerbase has always enjoyed the presence of a sniper meta. Modern Warfare 2’s SP-X 80 has maintained its place as a lethal and efficient choice for the primary weapon slot. The gun entertains a variety of players as it can be used with different builds, maximizing agility and accuracy.

This article will highlight the best SP-X 80 setup for Modern Warfare 2.

What is the best build for the SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2?

SP-X 80 weapon build for Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Sym.gg)

Activision has been strategically deploying regular updates to stabilize its latest series and provide a fair playing ground for all players. However, the developers are tasked with implementing weapon and gameplay adjustments for a balanced experience. The SP-X 80 is one of the few snipers that can be used in Modern Warfare 2’s fast-paced environment as well as in the battle royale.

The SP-X 80 primarily benefits from a weapon build that can increase its agility and accuracy by boosting aim-down-sight (ADS) and sprint-to-fire speed, recoil control, damage range, and movement speed among others. The sniper is quite fast and has the potential of being built like a movement-based weapon without compromising its damage output.

What are the best attachments for the SP-X 80?

The SP-X 80 is a formidable gun that can eliminate enemies with a single shot, but also has a few quirks that can put players in a dangerous situation. Here is a build that can be used to make the most out of it.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: 18.5” Bryson LR Factory (0.47 vertical, -0.4 horizontal)

18.5” Bryson LR Factory (0.47 vertical, -0.4 horizontal) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal)

FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal) Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock (-4 vertical, 2.4 horizontal)

PVZ-890 Tac Stock (-4 vertical, 2.4 horizontal) Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip (-1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal)

Schlager Match Grip (-1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal) Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The 18.5” Bryson LR Factory barrel increases the ADS speed and hip-recoil control. The FSS OLE-V Laser increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The PVZ-890 Tac stock boosts the crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS speed.

The Schlager Match rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed. The FSS ST87 bolt attachment increases rechambering speed.

How to unlock the SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2?

SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The SP-X 80 sniper rifle is the fourth member of the Bryson Long Rifle platform. It can be unlocked by completing a simple condition, but the players may need to spend some time grinding the title. Here is how to unlock one of the most lethal snipers in Activision's multiplayer:

You will need to raise the LA-B 330 to weapon level 17 to unlock the SP-X 80.

You can then find the sniper rifle in the weapons tab and equip it in the loadouts section.

