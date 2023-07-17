Best Signal 50 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received its Season 4 Reloaded update on July 12, 2023. Activision’s multiplayer title provides comparatively more fast-paced gameplay than its battle royale counterpart, calling for faster gunplay with weapons that can take down enemies faster. The Signal 50 packs a lethal force for such lobbies with smaller maps and can be a great primary gun.

Modern Warfare 2 provides a number of weapon choices to utilize in a gunfight. Despite the rising popularity of Sub Machine Guns and ever-green Assault Rifles, the art of sniping has its own perks. Sniper weapons can be used to take down enemy players with a single clean shot.

This article will highlight the most effective Signal 50 build in Modern Warfare 2.

What is the best build for the Signal 50 for Modern Warfare 2?

Best Signal 50 weapon build for Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Sym.gg)

Activision implements new adjustments with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update, including weapon changes. Sniper Rifles did not receive any significant nerfs or buffs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, helping the class retain its efficiency on the battlefield. The Signal 50 is especially strong in dealing with enemies on a moderate-scale map with the correct setup.

The Signal 50 can reach its peak potential with a weapon build that increases its accuracy, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and handling stats. Movement is a crucial element in a fast-paced game like Modern Warfare 2.

A higher mobility stat provides players with the option to reposition quicker and move away from difficult situations.

What are the best attachments for the Signal 50?

The Signal 50 is one of the few sniper rifles that fires a barrage of bullets, suppressing enemy movement and easily taking down multiple enemies before requiring a reload. Below is a list of all the attachments, along with a brief about their pros.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: 21.5” Fluted Fifty (-0.5 vertical, -0.4 horizontal)

21.5” Fluted Fifty (-0.5 vertical, -0.4 horizontal) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal)

FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal) Optic: MCPR-300 9.5x (-3 vertical, 0 horizontal)

MCPR-300 9.5x (-3 vertical, 0 horizontal) Stock: SO Inline Stock (-4 vertical, -2.4 horizontal)

SO Inline Stock (-4 vertical, -2.4 horizontal) Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip (-1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal)

The 21.5” Fluted Fifty barrel increases ADS speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control. The FSS OLE-V laser increases ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. The MCPR-300 9.5x provides an excellent magnification of 9.5x to engage in long-range gunfights.

The SO Inline Stock increases crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS speed. The SA Finesse rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed.

How to unlock the Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2

Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Signal 50 is a unique weapon and has its own dedicated platform. The condition to unlock this sniper rifle is straightforward but may require a few hours of grinding.

You will need to rank up your Call of Duty account to the Military Rank 44 to unlock the Signal 50.

You can then find it in the weapons tab and equip it in any of the loadouts.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and weapon build guides.