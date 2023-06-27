Best Signal 50 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

In Warzone 2, the Signal 50 is a sniper weapon. The weapon is simple to use, making it appropriate for both beginner and professional players. It may not be able to kill an opponent with a single shot, but its special ability makes it distinct from other snipers thanks to its doubled fire rate. Players may participate in long-range combat while staying a safe distance away from their opponents.

The Signal 50's rapid-fire feature allows users to immediately follow up even if a shot is missed, making up for any initial inaccuracy.

To get a favorable result, they must configure the weapon with the suitable class configuration and attachments. As a result, the following article will cover all of the necessary information about Signal 50's ideal loadout.

What is the best class setup for the Signal 50 in Warzone 2?

In Warzone 2, the Signal 50 is a powerful option. It is based on the SERO Gepard GM6 Lynx rifle and has its own weapon platform. The weapon has excellent base stats, an astounding firing rate of 111 rpm, 600 m/s muzzle velocity, and 680 ms ADS time.

Its extraordinary capacity to deliver quick successive shots distinguishes it from other snipers and enables players to effectively fight several foes while keeping a safe distance.

The Signal 50 is a long-range weapon. Therefore, combining it with a versatile weapon that performs best in close-quarters combat is crucial. Additionally, you will require appropriate tactical gear and perks to get positive results.

Signal 50

Lachmann Sub

Stun Grenade

Grenade

Overkill and Double Time

Spotter

High Alert

What are the best attachments for the Signal 50?

The Signal 50 has a high damage output but will be tough to fire successive bullets on target owing to its recoil in Warzone 2. As a result, it is critical to equip it with attachments that reduce recoil while increasing damage range and bullet velocity. When you accurately land two bullets on the upper chest, it's always a two-shot. The attachments and tunings needed to get the most out of the weapon are listed below.

Signal 50 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout

Nilsound 90 Silencer

29" TV Kilo-50

FSS Ole-V Laser

SO Inline Stock

.50 Cal High Velocity

The Nilsound 90 Silencer muzzle and the 29" TV Kilo-50 barrel are both paired well, offering enhanced bullet velocity, recoil control, damage range, and hip fire accuracy along with sound suppression.

The FSS Ole-V Laser and the SO Inline Stock are both specially curated to offer mobility with increased ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed along with increased stability.

Finally, the .50 Cal High-Velocity ammo will enhance the bullet velocity while slightly reducing the damage range.

How to unlock the Signal 50?

To get your hands on the Signal 50 in Warzone 2, you must reach level 44 in Military Ranks.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

