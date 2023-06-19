How to easily find the secret Gold Signal 50 in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 has captivated the community and introduced various game-changing features to the title. Among the varied additions, the new Resurgence map Vondel is the most prominent, especially since it's full of mysteries. One of the hidden wonders is the presence of golden weapons, which are perfectly equipped with appropriate attachments and concealed around the area.

The Gold Signal 50 sniper rifle is one of five such guns that players can find in Vondel and use for the remainder of the game. The following article will provide a comprehensive guide on how one can obtain it in their DMZ matches.

Where to find the Golden Signal 50 sniper rifle on Warzone 2's Vondel map?

Golden weapons aren't new to the community, but the developer has added five of them for the first time. You can seek out throughout your DMZ matches, and the list includes - the Signal 50 sniper rifle, the KV Broadside shotgun, the FJX Imperium sniper rifle, the Victus XMR sniper rifle, and the M13B assault rifle.

However, they only spawn once and in specified spots. Therefore you must visit the location first, or else opponents may grab it.

The Golden Signal 50 sniper rifle will be a little difficult to obtain, but it will be a simple task to accomplish with some determination and the right team. You need to follow the instructions below to easily find the aforementioned weapon:

The first step is for you to deploy onto Warzone 2's new Vondel map and make your way to the Market POI. Before proceeding, ensure that you have a Stronghold key with you, since the next step will be to enter the Stronghold situated in the Market POI. The structure will be named NIEUWE STADSPOORT, and you must unlock the Stronghold with the key to proceed further. Once inside, expect to encounter multiple formidable AIs, since the region will be teeming with them. Clear it and go to the second floor. On the second floor, there are two billiard tables; go to the pool table in the southeast area. You will see a mounted cue rack next to the table. Approach it to discover the Golden Signal 50 sniper rifle installed there like a cue.

The Gold Signal 50 will be equipped with appropriate attachments and is built for medium-range encounters. With its massive damage output and fast rate of fire, you'll be able to take on fights in DMZ with confidence.

Vondel is a medium-sized map in Warzone 2 Season 4, and has a lot of mystery for players to uncover. Every day, the community could discover something new that can pique their curiosity.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

