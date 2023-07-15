Best RAAL MG loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

There are a wealth of options regarding weapons and weapon types in Modern Warfare 2. From guns that excel in close-quarters, such as shotguns, to long-range weapons, such as sniper rifles, there is a gun for every situation you may find yourself in. Furthermore, there is a weapon type that can cater to players' different playstyles while playing Modern Warfare 2.

One of the weapon types present in the game is the light machine gun or the LMG. LMGs are characterized by their large ammo capacity and tremendous fire rate. Among the LMGs in Modern Warfare 2 is the RaaL MG, and we will explore the best loadout for it in this guide.

Best class setup for the RaaL MG in Modern Warfare 2

Choosing the right perks for the RaaL MG (Image via Activision)

A loadout should also consider the perks and equipment you will be equipping. When a particular weapon is fitted, ensure that every aspect of your loadout is in conjunction with your playstyle and the playstyle the weapon promotes.

The RaaL MG suffers from the same issues that most LMGs suffer: low maneuverability and mobility. Hence, equipping a secondary weapon that makes up for these weaknesses might be in your best interest. If you want to bring an SMG or shotgun, Overkill is a mandatory perk. To further address what the RAAL MG lacks, Double Time is a great perk to have.

As for your bonus perk, you can use Fast Hands to speed up the reload time of the LMG and to allow you to change weapons faster. Finally, Quick Fix will significantly improve your survivability out on the battlefield.

About your bonus equipment, it is essential to note that the RaaL MG is best used when posting up in a corner or playing defensively. Hence, equipping either a Claymore or a Proximity Mine as your lethal equipment will be very helpful. On the other hand, your Tactical Equipment can be either a Stun or a Flash grenade, as it helps you escape tricky situations in Modern Warfare 2.

Best attachments for the RaaL MG

Exploring the best attachments for the RaaL MG (Image via Activision)

The RaaL MG allows you to hold defensible positions like long corridors or corners for long periods due to its rate of fire and magazine size. Attachments that improve its accuracy and control for sustained gunfire will significantly improve it for a more defense-oriented role in Modern Warfare 2. Here are the best attachments for this LMG

Demo Narrow Grip (Underbarrel): Adding this grip attachment will significantly improve the accuracy of this LMG while also boosting its recoil control

FSS OLE-V Laser (Laser): You can further enhance your accuracy with this attachment as it improves your aiming stability while also increasing your ADS and Sprint to Fire Speed

STIP-40 Grip (Rear Grip): This will further enhance your recoil control, allowing you to control the Raal MG easier during sustained gunfire

Slimline Pro (Optic): Adding a small optic like the Slimline Pro will enable you to function better in medium-range engagements

Demo H-40 (Stock): This rounds out your build by further improving the recoil control of this LMG

If you want to be more aggressive and move around the battlefield, you can change the Demo H-40 to the FSS Riot Stock for better mobility. There are several attachment combinations you can try out depending on how you want to play, but this particular one is for a defense-oriented playstyle.

If you want to use a different LMG in Modern Warfare 2, check out this loadout guide for the RPK.