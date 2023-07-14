Best MX Guardian loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The MX Guardian is a fully-automatic bullpup Shotgun featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is the latest addition to the category and packs a serious punch. The Shotgun's main highlight is its full-auto shooting mechanism, which can output tremendous damage in a relatively short period. In fact, the weapon is so powerful that it is currently banned in Ranked Play.

If players are looking to use the weapon in their matches, they'll need to attach a few attachments to get the most out of it. Moreover, they must equip Perks and Equipment that complement the gun and make it more effective. That said, this guide will look at the best MX Guardian loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

MX Guardian best class setup in Modern Warfare 2

The MX Guardian, being a shotgun, is limited by range. Hence, if you plan on using the gun as your primary, you should pick weapons in the secondary slot that help leverage the strengths of the Shotgun. You can choose from various secondary weapons, but it is advised to go with the FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto pistol.

These pistols are so powerful that they can also be used as an SMG. They can also fight easily at medium ranges, provided you must deal the final blows. If you don't want to go this route, you can obviously equip the Riot Shield. It will prevent you from being shot in the back and is great for getting closer to foes.

Perk Packages all depend on what you are picking for your secondary. If you are going with one of the pistols, then it is recommended to pick Battle Hardened, Double Time, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix/High Alert. If you will be using the Riot Shields, it is advised to pick Overkill, Double Time, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix.

For Equipment, you cannot go wrong with the Semtex or Throwing Knife in the Lethal slot and Stun Grenades in the Tactical Slot.

Best attachments for the MX Guardian in Modern Warfare 2

Being a full-auto Shotgun, the weapon isn't easy to use. It is very high in recoil, doesn't perform well at range, the hip fire accuracy isn't the best, and it has a slow aim-down sight speed. Considering these weaknesses along with the strengths of the MX Guardian, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: HYP-LM

HYP-LM Muzzle: XTen Modified Choke

XTen Modified Choke Magazine: MX Pro Mag

MX Pro Mag Trigger Action: Semi-Auto Trigger

Semi-Auto Trigger Rear Grip: Stream-SK

HYP-LM increases the damage range and bullet velocity, makes it easier to control the recoil, and improves hip-fire accuracy.

XTen Modified Choke also increases the damage range. Along with that, the choke also tightens the pellet spread, which allows all shots to land on the targets.

MX Pro Mag increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. It doesn't reduce the shell count per magazine and is a great mobility enhancer.

Semi-Auto Trigger turns the weapon into a semi-auto Shotgun just like the KV Broadside. This attachment is essential as it results in high-grain ammo, which deals more damage and increases the potential of one-shot kills.

Stream-SK increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed, making the gun suitable for aggressive plays.

How to unlock the MX Guardian in Modern Warfare 2?

The MX Guardian comes as a part of the Season 4 Battle Pass. However, to unlock it, you won't need extra BP tokens. Instead, you'll have to complete a set of challenges to unlock everything within Sector D0, and then you will finally acquire the weapon. Here's what you need to do to unlock the MX Guardian Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2:

Get 10 ADS Operator kills with any Shotgun.

Get 10 hip-fire Operator kills with any Shotgun.

Get 10 headshot Operator kills with any Shotgun.

Get 10 one-shot Operator kills with any Shotgun.

Get 30 point blank Operator kills with any Shotgun.

Completing all of the above tasks will unlock the MX Guardian. Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it to level it up and unlock the various slots for the attachments suggested in this Modern Warfare 2 guide.

