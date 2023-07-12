Best RPK loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The RPK is featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a Light Machine Gun (LMG). The weapon delivers high damage output with low recoil, offering enhanced handling. In the initial phase of the game, the weapon was the go-to choice since it was overpowered, but soon various nerfs were implemented, making it a balanced one. However, the weapon still shines in MW2 scenarios.

The RPK falls behind because of its low rate of fire. But this drawback helps the weapon to stay stable during long-range battles. Furthermore, this is compensated by its high damage output and low recoil. The weapon's performance can further be enhanced using the right loadout setup and the following article will help you configure it to attain its maximum potential.

What is the best class setup for the RPK in Modern Warfare 2?

The RPK is a reliable weapon that is inspired by the real-life gun Kalashnikov RPK and is from the Kastovia weapon platform. Due to its high damage output, you can depend on the weapon to deliver optimal performance in medium to long-range engagements. However, the weapon is a bit heavier so it will affect your mobility, making you vulnerable to aggressive plays. To negate this, you must pair the RPK with a strong SMG to tackle various combat situations.

A proper class setup with appropriate perks, lethal gear, tactical equipment, and an additional weapon will make it easier for you to win matches even more.

Primary weapon: RPK

RPK Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub / ISO 45 / VEL 46

Lachmann Sub / ISO 45 / VEL 46 Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

What are the best attachments for the RPK?

The RPK is a heavy hitter weapon in Modern Warfare 2 thanks to its remarkable base stats that include a fire rate of 600 rpm, a muzzle velocity of 590 m/s, and a TTK of 200 ms up to 52 meters.

However, the weapon lacks certain elements that can downgrade your experience. But with proper attachments, you can enhance the weapon's drawbacks. If properly configured, you will achieve much stability, with increased damage range, and ADS speed.

RPK Loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 4

ZLR Talon 4 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The ZLR Talon 4 muzzle will provide you the extra control by enhancing the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil stabilization along with sound suppression.

The Demo-X2 rear grip and the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel will make the weapon more consistent and provide the required stabilization to offer superior ease of control with increased aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control.

Finally, the Aim OP-V4 optic and the 7.62 High Velocity will offer high-precision vision with enhanced bullet velocity.

How to unlock the RPK in Modern Warfare 2?

To unlock the weapon, follow the below steps:

Play either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 to increase your Military Rank to level 23 to unlock the Kastov 762

Now, play matches using the Kastov 762, to get it to level 16 to unlock the RPK.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded will be released on July 12 and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

