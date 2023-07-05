Warzone 2 expert's overpowered one-shot SP-X 80 loadout for Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone 2 revived the art of sniping after Activision waved the green flag for one-shot sniper rifles. The SP-X 80 is undoubtedly one of the most versatile long-range weapons, as it boasts high bullet velocity, damage range, and accuracy. This is actually possible due to the incendiary ammunition bug, which makes the gun capable of taking down players with a single clean hit.

Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator Metaphor showcased his best SP-X 80 one-shot build in a recent YouTube video. He showed off its effectiveness in two online lobbies with the same setup. It is a powerful and mobile sniper rifle that can easily wipe out enemy players with the help of its burning bullets.

This article will highlight Metaphor’s one-shot SP-X 80 weapon build for Warzone 2 Season 4.

What is the best build for SP-X 80 in Warzone 2?

Activision implements various weapon adjustments with almost every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The developers also introduce new weapons, maps, and game modes in these patches to refresh the overall gaming experience. However, there are a few weapons that stand out more than the others, purely because of their performance in the battle royale.

The SP-X 80 benefits the most from builds that maximize its potential in long-range combat. Metaphor’s setup increases the agility of the weapon alongside maximizing its Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. These qualities help the SP-X become quicker than usual, and a great choice for the primary weapon slot.

What are the best attachments for the SP-X 80?

Metaphor recommends that players use his build to enjoy the one-shot SP-X 80 in Warzone 2 Season 4. Here is the complete build with a brief of the pros and cons of all the attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: 22.5” Elevate-11 (0 vertical, -0.4 horizontal)

22.5” Elevate-11 (0 vertical, -0.4 horizontal) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.24 vertical, -47.71 horizontal)

FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.24 vertical, -47.71 horizontal) Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

.300 Incendiary Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip (-1 vertical, 0.45 horizontal)

Schlager Match Grip (-1 vertical, 0.45 horizontal) Stock: Max DMR Precision (-4 vertical, 2.4 horizontal)

The 22.5" Elevate-11 barrel increases ADS speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed. FSS OLE-V laser increases ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. The Max DMR Precision increases aiming stability, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed.

The Schlager Match Grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed. The .300 Incendiary ammunition makes the SP-X 80 capable of taking down enemy players with a single shot.

However, the incendiary rounds seem to be bugged out and the developers are likely to deploy a patch fixing this issue soon.

How to unlock the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2?

The SP-X 80 is one of the hardest weapons to unlock, as it is the final member of the Bryson Long Rifle platform. It can be unlocked by leveling up the LA-B 330 gun to weapon level 17. Once this is done, the SP-X 80 unlocks automatically and can be equipped from the weapons tab.

