CoD 2023 DMCA request confirms the title to be Modern Warfare 3

The Call of Duty series has been one of the most dominant gaming franchises in recent memory, and it looks to continue this trend with Modern Warfare 3. The first-person shooter series debuted in 2003 with a game set in the Second World War, representing a trend for FPS games at the time. For several years now, we have seen an annual release for CoD titles, and recent reports indicate 2023 will not be any different, with reports confirming the next entry as Modern Warfare 3.

What can fans expect from Modern Warfare 3?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BREAKING: Modern Warfare III has been confirmed to be the title of the next Call of Duty game by a DMCA request. #MWIII #MW3 BREAKING: Modern Warfare III has been confirmed to be the title of the next Call of Duty game by a DMCA request.

Currently, little is known about the upcoming Call of Duty installment. However, we know that it will continue the story of Modern Warfare 1 and Modern Warfare 2, released in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

We are yet to learn of the official release date of the much-anticipated title. Furthermore, we have not seen official gameplay footage or preview, but several pieces of information regarding the gameplay have already been leaked.

One of the major bits is the return of the Ninja Perk, which first debuted in the original MW2 in 2009 but was absent in the recent installments. We will also see the return of red dots on the mini-map, which indicate enemy positions.

The existing perk system also seems to be getting replaced by a new gear system which means perks will be associated with gear such as boots, gloves, helmets, etc.

• Ninja perk returning

• Red dots on mini map

• War mode from WW2 returns

• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc

• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2



All leaks via Modern Warfare 3 leaks summarized• Ninja perk returning• Red dots on mini map• War mode from WW2 returns• Perks categorized into different pieces of "gear" like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2

It also seems the UI from MW2 will be incorporated into the upcoming installment, although it is fair to assume that some changes or improvements will be made once MW3 is released.

Furthermore, "War Mode" is also returning to Modern Warfare 3. This game mode was in CoD World War 2, released in 2017, and featured one team fighting to complete a series of objectives on a massive map while the other attempts to stop them.

Has anything been confirmed regarding Modern Warfare 3?

Perks you use are reportedly based on the “gear” your operator wears, like boots (ninja), helmets, gloves (faster reload) etc etc.



Ninja perk is rumored to be returning in Modern Warfare III this year.Perks you use are reportedly based on the "gear" your operator wears, like boots (ninja), helmets, gloves (faster reload) etc etc.

These leaks are yet to be officially confirmed by Activision, but we know that the story of Task Force 141 will be continued since it is a direct sequel to MW2.

A massive reveal event is set to take place in Warzone, but we still do not know when this will take place. Fans looking forward to MW3 must watch for official updates regarding the upcoming sequel.

For now, players can enjoy the mid-season update, Season 04 Reloaded, which came out recently.