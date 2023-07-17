Best Warzone 2 meta loadout for Season 4 Reloaded

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 came with a plethora of changes pertaining to weapons. While the patch notes discussed a few firearm changes, many tweaks to the game's arsenal were not disclosed. Instead, the blog only states that the damage profile of a variety of weapons was being updated for a balanced experience.

However, this resulted in a huge shift in the weapon meta. Previously nerfed or unpopular guns have taken the stage in Season 4 Reloaded. Two such weapons are the X13 Auto and the Cronen Squall. Both are now extremely strong, with the X13 Auto pistol beating many SMGs in the game when it comes to the time-to-kill.

This guide will take a closer look at the best loadouts for the X13 Auto and the Cronen Squall in Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2.

Best meta loadout for the X13 Auto in Warzone 2

The X13 Auto, as the name suggests, is a full-auto handgun. However, the recent update turned this tiny handgun into a lethal weapon. The weapon's time-to-kill at ranges up to 17 meters is 520ms, which is extremely quick. For comparison, the ISO 45 SMG has a TTK of 603ms at the same range.

Moreover, the X13 Auto can be used underwater, unlike the SMGs. This gives it a huge advantage over all other close-range weapons in the game. That said, if you are willing to use the X13 Auto in your matches, it is advised to use the following:

Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Muzzle: Corvus Series-D

Corvus Series-D Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6

Cronen Lima-6 Stock: X13 Coachwhip Stock

All these attachments help the gun to perform its best. The Impact Point barrel and the Corvus Series-D greatly help with recoil control. The Cronen Lima-6 enhances the mobility stats. The X13 Coachwhip Stock helps in recoil control as well as increases the aim walking speed.

Best meta loadout for the Cronen Squall in Warzone 2

The Cronen Squall is a Battle Rifle in the game. The rifle was extremely strong at launch and quickly rose to the top. However, in the updates following its arrival, the gun was nerfed.

Despite these attempts to nerf the rifle, the Cronen Squall is one of the best weapons in the game at the moment. Moreover, the most recent mid-season update brought it back to the top of the charts. Now, it complements the X13 Auto pretty well.

That said, the following are the best attachments to use the Cronen Squall:

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

These attachments help the Cronen Squall outshine its competitors. The HR6.8 barrel helps in recoil control while simultaneously boosting the bullet velocity and the damage range.

TY-LR8 and the FTAC Ripper 56 mostly help with stabilizing the weapon along with recoil control, making it more accurate. SZ Lonewolf Optic is a great optic for engaging in mid-range combat, where the rifle is unbeatable.

This is all there is to know about the best meta Warzone 2 loadout in Season 4 Reloaded at the moment. Along with these two weapons, it is advised to pick a Smoke Grenade and a Semtex for Equipment. For the Perks, it is advised to go with Double Time, Bomb Squad, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.