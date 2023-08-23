Will Modern Warfare 3 require special Gloves to handle grenade launchers? Possibilities explored

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 developers hinted towards the introduction of a new gear-based perk system. This would reportedly replace the current perk packages and allow the player base to experiment and personalize their builds. This could be a subtle hint towards the growing dependencies of gunplay with its matching perk.

Modern Warfare 3 is going to increase the pace of online matches with various tweaks, including movement speed, slide cancel, and reload cancel. The most recent reveal of the game’s trailer on Gamescom showcased an operator utilizing a grenade launcher attached to an assault rifle.

Let us take a closer look at the possibility that players would require different Gloves to equip grenade launchers.

Modern Warfare 3 gear-based system could lock out select attachments

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 could potentially change the gunplay experience completely with its gear-based perk system. Sledgehammer Games has already confirmed that making adjustments to the equipped gear can provide advantages such as Aim Down Sight (ADS) precision while sliding. However, players would need to choose to utilize the specific perk to enjoy such an advantage in online lobbies.

Considering everything that we know so far about the perks, the gear-based system could also prevent the community from utilizing some special attachments. A quick example to grasp this speculation would be the presence of a Glove that could increase reload speed but decrease the magazine size that can be equipped on a weapon.

The gear system is reportedly going to allow players to choose up to four unique perks by utilizing different Helmets, Gloves, Vests, and Boots. Every piece would have its own set of pros and cons, similar to the ones that are present for each weapon attachment. That said, there are a few unique attachments, like the grenade launcher underbarrel, in the arsenal.

Expand Tweet

The novel gear-based system could force players into equipping certain Gloves that allow the use of unique attachments. They could be different and sleek, allowing perks like Fast Hands, while heavier ones feature Overkill. A limitation of the quicker Gloves might be that it would restrict the usage of a grenade launcher underbarrel.

Nonetheless, this would not be the first time where Call of Duty placed limitations on certain items. A clear example of this is the MX Guardian shotgun can only be used in a burst mode with the Dragon’s Breath ammunition. The developers could place such obstacles to filter out some of the most toxic weapon metas, like Warzone’s RPG one-shots.

It is important to note that the details of the gear-based perk system have not been officially announced. It was only hinted to be a new feature in Modern Warfare 3 and may not translate over to the current battle royale title.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Twitter pages of Call of Duty and its developers for more announcements. Alternatively, users can follow Sportskeeda for recent updates.