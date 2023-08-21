Modern Warfare 3 reveal trailer's views surpass OG MW3 on YouTube

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gameplay trailer has already surpassed the views the original MW3 trailer garnered on YouTube. Released in 2011, the OG MW3 garnered a solid 28 million views, which in itself is a spectacular feat. However, Call of Duty's latest Modern Warfare 3 trailer successfully crossed 35 million views in a mere span of a few days.

Surpassing the original, the latest gameplay trailer from the CoD title has made it the sixth most viewed Call of Duty reveal trailer of all time, so far at least. The community is eagerly anticipating its release, which has been announced by Activision Blizzard to be on November 10, 2023. For a more detailed brief for the same, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 trailer accrues 35 million views in 3 days

The past few days have been quite eventful as the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's gameplay trailer earned over 35 million views on YouTube within a span of three days. While a lot of hype definitely arises from the announcement of Makarov's return, quite a bit of it stems from the event that was hosted in Warzone 2.

Operation Shadow Siege was a limited-time event that was hosted in Warzone 2 to showcase and reveal the upcoming MW3 gameplay trailer. With an active in-game mission going live, players around the world tuned into the title to take part in the action. Teams of four dropped into Al Mazrah to rid of the new Konni forces from the Zaya Observatory POI, which was the primary goal of the mission.

Anyone who has been a part of the CoD community since the beginning has been hit with a fresh wave of nostalgia. The OG MW3 still remains one of the most popular campaign and multiplayer games in the entire Call of Duty franchise. Earnest fans around the world will be hoping and praying that a game carrying so much hype for its release delivers the same levels of content and excitement as the original did.

