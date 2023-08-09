Actor Julian Kostov to reportedly play Makarov in Modern Warfare 3

Popular Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov has reportedly been cast to play Makarov in the upcoming Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 3. Kostov has been part of some of the most successful ventures in the film industry, playing popular roles in films and web series such as, Shadow and Bone, Search and Destroy, and Code Red, to name a few.

With Call of Duty teasing the release of Modern Warfare 3 around November 10, 2023, gamers are not only hyped with respect to the release of the title but also at the prolific casting of Kostov as Makarov within the game. Read on for a more detailed brief about this.

Actor Julian Kostov cast as Vladimir Makarov in Modern Warfare 3

Julian Kostov playing Vladimir Makarov in the upcoming MW3 series, will be a great addition to the casting crew within the game. Taking on roles of popular antagonists in the past, Kostov is experienced in serving the community with his accentuated dark and smug personality.

Kostov's recent experience, serving as Fedyor Kaminsky in the popular fictional web series, Shadow and Bone, is a great highlight of his talents. Fedyor is one of the Grisha Heartrenders in the series. His loyalty in serving General Kirrigan showcases his ability to act, and magnificently display dark emotions on the go.

Vladmir Makarov's portraiture in Call of Duty MW3 is that of a dull, emotionless, and determined man. His actions prove he is willing to cross all lines to succeed in whatever task he sets his mind to. Living with no standards or decency, Makarov ticks every box to be an anarchist and an antagonist.

Julian Kostov's experience will definitely take him far in the portrayal of Vladimir Makarov. With the title set to release in early November, fans are excited to see what the new cast brings forth in the campaign of Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more associated news and guides.