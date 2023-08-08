Makarov is officially confirmed for Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty has officially confirmed the return of Vladimir Makarov in the upcoming title, Modern Warfare 3. After many teasers and easter eggs, it looks like the primary antagonist from the original Modern Warfare 3 is finally getting a reboot, and the community is already going gaga over it. Call of Duty has also scheduled a reveal trailer for the grand reveal of the notorious antagonist on YouTube.

Read below to learn when and how to watch the return of Makarov in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Makarov reveal trailer - when and how to watch it

Call of Duty's official YouTube channel will premier the Makarov reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 3 tomorrow, August 9, 2023. According to the scheduled time, the trailer will go live at 7:00 AM PT. Here are the release date and times for the reveal trailer for some of the major regions in the world.

August 9, 2023, 7 am PT (US West Coast)

August 9, 2023, 9 pm CT ( Illinois )

) August 9, 2023, 10 am ET ( US East Coast )

) August 9, 2023, 3 pm GMT ( UK )

) August 9, 2023, 4 pm CEST ( Central Europe )

) August 9, 2023, 5 pm MSK ( Moscow )

) August 9, 2023, 7:30 pm IST ( India )

) August 9, 2023, 10 pm CST ( China )

) August 9, 2023, 11 pm JST ( Japan )

) August 10, 2023, 12 am AEDT ( Australia )

) August 10, 2023, 2 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Who is Vladimir Makarov in Call of Duty?

If you have played the original Modern Warfare saga, you will never forget one of the greatest villains in Call of Duty history. Known for his notorious and ruthless tactics, this Russian antagonist became one of the biggest threats against world peace.

Makarov first appeared in Modern Warfare 2's No Russian mission, and the campaign mission is still seen as one of the most controversial and heinous acts in gaming history. In Modern Warfare 2's (2022) post-credit scene, Call of Duty added an easter egg and hinted toward the return of Makarov in the next title.

With numerous Modern Warfare 3 leaks and key art in hand, fans have been speculating about the return of the antagonist for a very long time. Would the new version of the villain become a similar threat in the world of Call of Duty?