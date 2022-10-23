Modern Warfare 2 (2022) campaign's post-credit scene explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign story finally arrived on October 21, 2022. With the release still fresh and various plot threads still to unravel, fans have a lot to speculate about where the story will lead, especially with a cliffhanger ending hinting at events for Modern Warfare 3.

After the credits have rolled out, there is a post-credit scene hinting towards one of the most iconic moments of not just Call of Duty but one of the most incredible missions in all gaming history.

This article will dive into the post-credit scene of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and explain what it means. For all those who have not played it or are yet to reach its end, WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2!

What do Modern Warfare 2's ending and post-credit scenes mean?

At the end of Modern Warfare 2, we see Kate Laswell, the CIA operative, and Captain John Price sitting at a bar as she tells Price that General Shepherd, after betraying Task Force 141, is nowhere to be found and is completely off the grid. Laswell then tells Price how she has been digging for information on the Russians.

Laswell hands Price a picture of someone she thinks is new and is working with the Russians. Captain Price recognizes the person in question and passes the picture to the rest of Task Force 141, who are shown sitting next to him. Price then turns to Laswell, revealing that this man is none other than Vladimir Makarov. The credits start rolling after that.

The post-credit scene

After the credits have stopped rolling, a small post-credit scene takes us on a commercial airline as the flight attendant walks over to one of the passengers asking what he would like to eat. The passenger requested a salad, an option that was not on the list of food options mentioned.

The passenger starts assembling a gun with parts hidden all over his body and an ammo clip taped to the roof of his serving bowl. He receives a message from an 'M,' with the text, "Ready?"

As the passenger replies, "Ready," he gets confirmation with a text from 'M' reading "No Russian." With that exchange, two more hooded men and the one we have seen so far get up and start moving forward up the plane.

What was this post-credit scene about

As fans coming from the original Modern Warfare would instantly recognize, Makarov was the antagonist for the old Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Despite no appearance or mention of him in this new series, it is now confirmed that Makarov is here in this new timeline with the ending and post-credit scenes.

"No Russian" obviously refers to the infamous mission Makarov orchestrated, where a massacre at a Russian airport was simulated to look like an attack by the Americans. In Modern Warfare 2 (2009), "Remember, no Russian" was a command not to speak Russian and not to let anyone know that it was an attack by a Russian group.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) (Image via Infinity Ward)

It is possible that we might see the rest of his story unfold in a DLC campaign story that Activision has confirmed, or it might be a major plotline for the events of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

