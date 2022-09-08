Call of Duty fans speculate on Modern Warfare 3 Remastered as logo appears on Eminem's latest hit

Curious fans spotted the Modern Warfare logo in Eminem's latest single. The Call of Duty franchise has a long history with American rapper. The franchise featured his song Till I Collapse in the official launch trailer of the evergreen Modern Warfare 2 in 2009. Eminem's track Survival was featured in Call of Duty: Ghost in 2013.

Modern Warfare has gained insurmountable amounts of popularity since the release of the series. These games have been the highlight of many young adulthoods. This excellent story-based shooter franchise enjoys a diverse playerbase.

The continuity, character development, and story progression made it even more popular, which helped the Call of Duty community grow to the size it is today. Several famous artists and celebrities also enjoy the series and hold them close. It is one way for them to relax and strengthen the community further.

Fans theories flood social media as Modern Warfare x Eminem collaboration speculated

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone A yellow version of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 logo can be spotted in Eminem's latest music video. A yellow version of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 logo can be spotted in Eminem's latest music video. 👀 https://t.co/dnwRIgDDJ3

SO CRATES @nst54673589067 @ModernWarzone If that actually says MW3 i'm not sure how anyone can say they're missing something. this 100% has significance, wouldn't it? @ModernWarzone If that actually says MW3 i'm not sure how anyone can say they're missing something. this 100% has significance, wouldn't it?

In Eminem's latest music video, "Is This Love," the MW3 logo was spotted hidden in the video itself. This little Easter egg drove the Call of Duty community wild as new speculations and theories started to surface.

Eminem, 50 Cent - Is This Love ('09) [Visualizer] (Image via Youtube.com/EminemMusic)

Some of the speculations were far-fetched but drew the entire community into debate and discussion.

Given the history of the Call of Duty saga with the prominent American rapper, fans started to work on their theories and joined in on multiple speculations.

Possibility of Modern Warfare 3 Remastered

sxe @16bpp_s2 @ModernWarzone What a coincidence that the video lasts 3 minutes with 33 seconds, right? @ModernWarzone What a coincidence that the video lasts 3 minutes with 33 seconds, right?

Activision has already gone through remastering Call of Duty: MW2. Witnessing the logo of MW3 tore through platforms like Twitter and Reddit like wildfire.

Jake peters @Jakepet42677285 @ModernWarzone The games already been produced apparently they’re just waiting for the right time to release it dunno wether that’s true or not we’ll have to see, I do know for sure they have confirmed that it is happening though for definite @ModernWarzone The games already been produced apparently they’re just waiting for the right time to release it dunno wether that’s true or not we’ll have to see, I do know for sure they have confirmed that it is happening though for definite

The community started speculating about the possible return of another fan-favorite part of the Call of Duty saga. MW3 was one of the most played and loved games in the history of shooter games.

There have been speculations that Eminem could once again have one of his tracks featured for the title, MW3 Remastered, should it be released.

Eminem's official track might accompany the upcoming title

Part of the community contradicts the speculation of Modern Warfare 3 being remastered. They have instead been speculating that Eminem's music from a forthcoming project will likely be featured in the upcoming title. The subtle teaser a sign of things to come.

Their theory seems to revolve around questioning the plan to drop an Easter egg about a possible MW3 Remastered when a new title's launch is on the horizon. Fans think it is a possible Easter egg on Eminem's side is a track of his will accompanies the launch of Activision's latest Call of Duty title.

With a lot of chatter on platforms like Twitter and Reddit, fans are hopeful that Activision will shed some light on matters in their upcoming Call of Duty NEXT event. The sudden reveal of the Modern Warfare 3 logo in the video created waves around the community.

