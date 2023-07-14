How to unlock Dragon's Breath rounds for MX Guardian Shotgun in Warzone 2

Dragon's Breath rounds, as the name suggests, allow players to shoot fire ammo from their shotguns in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This attachment became popular with the arrival of the KV Broadside and is the go-to round for that gun. It deals massive damage to the targets it hits, and then the fire does its work by damaging them over time. However, the game doesn't allow players to equip this ammunition on the new MX Guardian directly.

The MX Guardian is the latest weapon to be added to Warzone 2. It arrived as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update and became an instant hit. The only full-auto shotgun in the game at the moment, it is capable of dealing devasting damage to targets at closer ranges. Unfortunately, players who are willing to shoot fire with this gun aren't able to as the Dragon's Breath ammo type is blocked.

However, that doesn't mean that it is impossible. With that said, this guide will take a closer look at how one can equip Dragon's Breath rounds for the MX Guardian in Warzone 2.

How to equip Dragon's Breath rounds with the MX Guardian in Warzone 2

Since the shotgun is full-auto, equipping Dragon's Breath with it would render it overpowered. In fact, the gun is so good already that it is banned from the Ranked Play lobbies. Hence, casual gamers who want to use Dragon's Breath with the MX Guardian will have to make a serious sacrifice. They'll have to get rid of the full-auto feature altogether from the firearm to be able to equip the special ammo.

With the right attachments, you can switch the MX Guardian from full-auto to semi-auto or burst mode. At the moment, you can only equip the Dragon's Breath in the burst mode. That said, here's how you can change your weapon to support the fire ammo:

First, level up the MX Guardian to Weapon Level 6. This will unlock the Trigger Action attachment slot.

Now progress it to Weapon Level 16 to unlock the Burst-Fire Trigger.

Equip it in the Trigger Action attachment slot.

This will allow you to equip Dragon's Breath ammo, provided it is unlocked. It will work for Modern Warfare 2 as well. Although switching to burst-fire mode takes away the ability to shoot in full-auto, you gain high-grain ammunition. This is a great way to increase your chances of getting one-shot kills, especially the foes with no armor plates.

This is all there is to know about unlocking and equipping Dragon's Breath rounds with the MX Guardian. It is highly advised to use this attachment as it deals a lot of damage and comes in handy to defeat DMZ bosses, such as the Rhino, or take out the Juggernauts.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.