Modern Warfare 3's leaked perk will "detect enemy laser" like High Alert

Modern Warfare 3 has been surrounded by leaks and rumors, with the most recent one including a game-changing perk: the ability to detect enemy-targeted lasers, which could prompt players to reconsider their strategies. The reintroduction of beloved movement mechanics like slide cancel and reload cancel has raised expectations for an improved gameplay experience. Additionally, the inclusion of 16 beloved MW2 maps from 2009 and Verdansk is bound to evoke nostalgia among the loyal fanbase.

Along with a gear-based perk, important facts regarding the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 have been leaked by a prominent source. This article provides an in-depth examination of the leaked perk.

Unveiling Modern Warfare 3's leaked gear-based perk 'Detector'

In its official blog, Call of Duty has announced the implementation of an improved Combat Vest and Perk system with increased customization options. With this, many prominent sources indicated that the upcoming title will have a Gear Perk system. Additionally, all the equipped perks will activate from the very start of the match, substantially altering the gaming dynamics.

A notable player/leaker dubbed Hope shared some insider information about MW3 on his official X account, which was not revealed on the official COD website and blogs but will be featured in the title. Among the leaked details, an interesting perk has surfaced that is similar to the High Alert perk.

Hope claims the Gear/Perk will be called "Detector" and will work similarly to the High Alert perk, aiding players by spotting enemy lasers directed at them. Notably, it is expected that opponents would be detected using laser attachments on their weapons. For enthusiasts, this innovation adds complexity to gameplay dynamics by combining familiarity with new tactics.

It's worth noting that Activision has yet to disclose any facts regarding this matter. Players are encouraged to treat these findings as speculatory.

Other leaked Modern Warfare 3 details

Other than the perk, many other crucial pieces of information have been leaked:

Multiplayer game mode: Cutthroat

Lethal gear: Breach Drone

Killstreak: Mosquito Drone

Field Upgrade: ACS

Field Upgrade: Comm Scrambler

Gear/Perk: Signal Jammer

The information provided above gives a detailed summary, but they are based on potential leaks that have not been officially verified yet. Players are recommended to be patient while waiting for official insights on Modern Warfare 3.