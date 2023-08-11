Modern Warfare 3 price leaked via Australian steam store, and it's unbelievably low

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 price has been leaked via the Australian Steam store due to a glitch. While the game is yet to go live for pre-order, fans will now have a decent idea of how much the game might cost. Compared to Modern Warfare 2's price last year, the leaked numbers seem unbelievably low, and it's hard to tell if that would be the original price or not.

However, here is everything we know about the title's price right now. Do note that the information given below is subject to change.

Modern Warfare 3 standard edition price leaked

Due to a glitch in the Australian Steam store, players could see the price for upcoming Modern Warfare 3 for a brief amount of time. According to the source, @EvanFox45525643, the game would cost 54.95 Australian dollars, equivalent to $35.83 in the US.

MW 3 leaked price (Image via Steam)

It looks like the leaked version is the base variant of the game, and compared to last year's Modern Warfare 2's price, it is almost half. When Modern Warfare 2 was released, the standard version cost $69.99. While that is acceptable for a premium Call of Duty release, this new leak indicates the upcoming title to be available as more of a DLC than a stand-alone game.

With Call of Duty already revealing all the carryover details regarding both games, it is no surprise that Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 will be intertwined with Warzone under the same ecosystem. The recently leaked price kind of indicates the same as well.

The game will officially be revealed via a limited-time event in Warzone on August 17, 2023. After the reveal, we'll have more information in hand. We can also expect the pre-order to go live on the same day.

Call of Duty fans are already getting nostalgic as the recently released trailer showed snippets of Verdansk's return. With Makarov also coming back as the primary protagonist, it surely looks like the old days are back.

