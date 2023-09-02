Warzone 2 "The Haunting" Halloween event leaks: Expected release date, crossovers, Hell train, and more

Call of Duty is reportedly returning the fan-favorite "The Haunting" event in Warzone 2 to celebrate Halloween, and we have some major leaks to share with you. Astute data miners have unearthed some exciting information from the game files, and it looks like the good old days of Halloween in Warzone 2 are making a wondrous return.

While Activision has yet to disclose anything, the leaked information alludes to a plethora of exciting content. From a formidable Mummy boss to a major crossover with "Evil Dead" and zombies as usual, there is a lot to unpack.

Not to worry, though, because we've got you covered. Read below to learn everything regarding the reported event in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Note: This article is entirely based on leaks by data miners.

When does the speculated Warzone 2 "The Haunting" event begin?

According to Task Force Leakers, The Haunting event is slated to kick off on September 27, and it will be the start of Season 6 as well. If you are a veteran Warzone fan, you'd surely remember the first Halloween event on Verdansk that made fans fall in love with the mode.

As the leaks suggest, the much-anticipated Halloween special event is coming with Season 6, and it will feature some major crossovers with Evil Dead, Diablo 4, and much more.

All potential crossovers in Warzone 2 and MW2 "The Haunting" event

According to many leaks, Activision is collaborating with major pop culture references. Here is a list of all the crossovers so far.

Evil Dead Crossover - bringing Ash Williams as Operator

Skeletor from "Masters of the Universe"

"Hellsing" manga/anime crossover - Alucard Operator

Spawn from "Image Comics"

Lilith and The Butcher from Diablo 4

A formidable Mummy boss hailing from The Conjuring universe.

All operators likely coming to 'The Haunting' event in Warzone 2 and MW2

Adding to the aforementioned four operators in the embed, leaks suggest three more operator skins will also be added to the event roster as it unfolds in the final week of September. Here are all the operators and skins coming to The Haunting event.

Ash Williams

Skeletor

Alucard

Spawn

Calisto as Raven

Zombie Kleo

Pumpkin Head Fender

All leaked modes and changes in "The Haunting" event in Warzone 2: Hell Train, Diablo 4, and more

According to the data miners, The Warzone train is slated for a spine-tingling transformation into a "Hell Train." Although we don't have the specifics, it can be expected that the train will be transformed into something fitting with the theme, and there might be some obstacles for players to overcome.

Furthermore, the usual zombies event will also be there with a mummy boss from The Conjuring universe and The Butcher enemy from Diablo 4. It is yet to be announced whether the original villain, Lilith, will appear with her full force or she'll be just a crossover cosmetic. However, it is surely exciting for fans of Diablo 4 and Call of Duty as the crossover brings two of the biggest franchises closer than ever.