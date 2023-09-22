How to unlock Dual Kamas in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 will receive the Season 6 update on September 27, 2023, alongside a shiny new melee weapon called the Dual Kamas. It will be available upon launch with the upcoming Battle Pass and will provide players with a new option to use while hunting down enemies, be it in multiplayer or battle royale modes. This addition will make it the fifth melee weapon in the game, excluding the Riot Shield.

The developers introduce some attractive cosmetics for both Warzone 2 and MW2 with every seasonal and mid-seasonal patch. The fresh dual-handed melee weapon is expected to grab the attention of the masses alongside unique Operator skins like Spawn and Nikto Spawn.

However, players will have to grind a little to get their hands on the upcoming melee addition. That said, this article will highlight the fastest way to unlock the Dual Kamas in Warzone 2 and MW2.

How to get the Dual Kamas in Warzone 2 and MW2

Here is how you can obtain the Dual Kamas in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6:

Start the game client on your system when the Season 6 update goes live.

After completing the update and installation process, launch the game and navigate to the “Battlepass” tab on your home screen.

The Dual Kamas melee weapon will be available within the Battle Pass and will be locked in a specific sector.

You will need to play the game and earn Battle Pass tokens to progress through it and unlock different sectors.

After reaching the sector containing the melee weapon, claim all the rewards present in the included tiers to unlock it.

It is important to note that the Dual Kamas melee will be available for free in the Season 6 Battle Pass. Players need not purchase the entire Battle Pass to access the new weapons introduced with the seasonal and mid-seasonal patches.

However, the said Battle Pass is a great way to add new items to one’s account and expand the overall cosmetics and weapon blueprint collection.

More about the Dual Kamas

Melee weapons are an important part of any action-packed shooter title. The Dual Kamas features a sleek look with curved blades and long handles to take down enemies with extreme brutality. It has a unique design with deep grey tones and grip marks to improve its handling while utilizing it on the battlefield.

The official Call of Duty blog showcases it as a pair of blades, meaning that the Operator will dual-wield the melee weapon. The overall design of this melee weapon is eerily similar to the Season 5 Pickaxe due to its construction of a handle attached perpendicularly to the bent blade.

Despite all similarities and differences, all melee weapons can prove to be lethal in both the multiplayer and battle royale modes.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.