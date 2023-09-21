All new weapons coming to MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6

The Season 6 update for Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone 2 will introduce a total of four new weapons. Three of them will be available directly at launch, with the fourth to be added in the mid-season update. This time around, fans will be getting a brand-new Assault Rifle, an SMG, and two melee weapons. All four of them will be free and unlockable via the Season 06 Battle Pass.

The roadmap for MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 was just unveiled. The upcoming update has a host of content under its belt. It will see the addition of new maps, Operators from different universes, a Zombie Royale mode, and a lot more.

While all these additions are certainly interesting, no Call of Duty game is complete without varied weapons. In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the weapons that are coming to the games in Season 6.

What are the new weapons coming to Warzone 2 and MW2 in Season 6?

The Season 6 update will bring the following new weapons for MW2 and Warzone 2:

TR-76 Geist

ISO 9mm

Dual Kamas

DOOM Chainsaw

Here's what you should know about them:

TR-76 Geist (Launch)

The TR-76 Geist in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

The TR-76 Geist will be an Assault Rifle. The firearm will be completely free to unlock via the Season 06 Battle Pass. According to the official roadmap blog, the rifle appears to be an all-rounder. It excels at short, mid, and long ranges. One of the major highlights of the weapon is that it can be modded to shoot in semi-auto mode, which can deal even higher damage.

ISO 9mm (Launch)

The ISO 9mm in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

ISO 9mm, as the name suggests, is the 9mm variant of the ISO 45. Just like its older counterpart, it boasts a fast fire rate and exceptional mobility statistics. The gun is built from the ground up for aggression and close-quarter combat. Hence, it doesn't fare well when it comes to engaging in long-range engagements. ISO 9mm is also available for free in the Season 06 Battle Pass.

Dual Kamas (Launch)

The Dual Kamas in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Dual Kamas are mini sickles that can be wielded in both hands. Its blades are sharp and will leave no enemy unharmed. However, being melee weapons, they are limited to close-quarters only. They are also available in the Season 06 Battle Pass and can be unlocked for free.

DOOM Chainsaw (Mid-season)

The DOOM Chainsaw in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Finally, the DOOM Chainsaw will arrive in the games with the Season 6 Reloaded update. With the Haunting events and Zombie Royale, the DOOM Chainsaw is the perfect fit for the Halloween season. According to the roadmap, the weapon has the same damage profile as the Pickaxe and doesn't have any Mastery Rewards or Progression system associated with it.

That covers all the new weapons that are coming in Season 6. It is worth noting here that all of them will be carrying over to Modern Warfare 3, and hence, it just might be the perfect time to grab them as soon as the upcoming update goes live.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone news.